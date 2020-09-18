Archive Movie Ending Explained: What Is The Reality Of George Almore In The Movie?

Archive is a sci-fiction fantasy film that released on July 10th, 2020. The 1 hour 50 minute long movie is directed by Gavin Rothery and stars Theo James and Stacy Martin in lead roles. Here is an explanation of what the ending of the movie meant, read on.

Read Also | Can You See Ayushmann As The Flamboyant David Rose In 'Schitt's Creek's' Bollywood Remake?

Plot of Archive

The plot of the film revolves around a man, George Almore (played by Theo James) who is trying to develop AI which is as close as a real human being can be. But he must keep the true mission behind developing the AI secret, which is to reunite with his dead wife. The dead wife of George is called Jules (played by Stacy Martin).

George develops three prototypes, J1, J2 and J3. Each successive prototype having more feelings and emotions that the previous one. When George develops a new AI, he turns insensitive towards the previously created one.

This gives rise to the AI feeling jealous of the other ones as they are capable of having feelings. The entire movie has a lot of drama and technological advancements showing how creating advanced AI can lead to troubles unimaginable by humans at that point. However, the plot of the movie takes a 180-degree turn at the end, revealing facts which completely changed the theme of the film.

Read Also | 'Euphoria' Season 2 Cast To Include Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Among Others; See Full List

Ending of the film

Towards the end of the film, it is revealed that Jules, who was presumed dead by George was, in reality, healthy and alive. Instead, it was George who had died in an accident which took place before the events of the film. Jules is taking care of their daughter, and apparently, George was unaware of their daughter as well. So what was the whole point of creating AI and what is the laboratory that he is working in?

Read Also | Taylor Swift Stuns With Her 'Betty' Performance At The ACM Awards 2020; Watch

Archive movie ending explained

The plot of the movie shows that Jules was dead inside the archive before the big revelation happens that it was George who was dead the whole time. His laboratory is a simulation that is running out of time. It also means that Melvin, the guards, Jules, Simone and everyone in the archive is only a part of the program and not real.

But only Sinclair is the person who is “alive” in the simulation and has put himself in it. It was all done to keep George alive, however, the archive is running out of time and will soon come to an end as well. J3 could have possibly known the truth, which George did not.

Which is probably why she killed herself. Not out of jealousy, but because the truth about George’s life was too much for her to handle. The director of the film revealed to Inverse.com, that the geisha is the last thing George sees as his life flashes before his eyes, so viewers must “look for the geisha”.

Read Also | Nicki Minaj's Mother Revealed She Gave Birth Already? Fans Urge Her To "spill The Tea"

Read Also | Varun Dhawan Reaches Out To Struggling Paparazzi, Extends Financial Help Amid Pandemic

Image credits: Still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.