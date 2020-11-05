Kumbalangi Nights Cast: Read To Know Who Starred In This Malayalam Drama Film

Kumbalangi Nights is a Malayalam language drama film which released in 2019. The movie was the debut directorial of Madhu C Narayanan. The film was wifely loved by the audiences.

The plot of the movie revolves around three siblings who do not get along well. But the drastic circumstances force them to keep their differences aside and be a pillar of strength for each other. If one wants to know the cast of the Kumbalangi Nights, this article provides all the details of the same.

Here are the details of the cast of Kumbalangi Nights

Soubin Shahir as Saji

Soubin Shahir played the character Saji in the film. He is the eldest of the four brothers and does not earn a living. He often gets into violent fights with his siblings. He is one of the most interesting of Kumbalangi Nights cast.

Shane Nigam as Bobby

Shane Nigam played the character of Bobby. He is the second youngest of the four brothers. He is a very lazy person who wants to lead a responsibility-free life. But he gets his life in order after he falls in love with a girl.

Fahadh Faasil as Shammi

Fahadh Faasil played the character Shammi in the film. He is the brother of the girl Bobby falls in love with. He does not want his sister to be with Bobby. He goes to extreme lengths to separate them. He is one of the most interesting of Kumbalangi Nights cast.

Anna Ben as Baby

Anna Ben played the character of Baby. She is the girl Bobby falls in love with. She had a crush on Bobby ever since they were kids. Her character is an amalgamation of modernity and traditionalism.

Sreenath Bhasi as Bonny

Sreenath Bhasi played the character of Bonny in the film. He is the oldest brother after Saji. He cannot speak as he is mute. Bonny also falls in love with an American tourist.

Mathew Thomas as Franky

Mathew Thomas played the character of Franky. He is the youngest of all the brothers. He is an extremely good football player and loves spending time at school instead of at home because of his violent brothers.

Grace Antony as Simmy

Grace Antony played the character of Simmy in the film. She is Shammi’s wife. Soft-spoken by nature, she speaks out against Shammi when he starts taunting and scolding Baby.

