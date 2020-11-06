'The Lion King' Telugu Cast And Characters: Here's Everything You Need To Know

The Lion King is one of the most popular animated franchises in Hollywood. It was first released in the year 1994 as an animation movie and was then released again in 2019, after twenty-five years, with special effects. The Lion King (2019) was released all across the world, including India. Even in India, it was released in multiple regional languages as well; including Telugu. Let us look The Lion King Telugu cast:

Nani as Simba

Nani is a very popular name in Telugu cinema. He is a well-known actor, producer and also a television anchor. He has also worked in a few Telugu films. He is in the lead among The Lion King Telugu cast, lending his voice to the character of Simba, the young lion who returns to his pride to take revenge for his father’s treacherous death.

P. Ravi Shankar as Mufasa

P. Ravi Shankar is a famous actor, director, writer and also a dubbing artist, with a long career in Telugu cinema. He is another prominent member among The Lion King cast. Although he is more popular in Kannada films, he is also known for his work in Telugu and Tamil cinema. He has voiced the character of Mufasa, a very important one of The Lion King characters, who is also the king of the lion’s pride and the father of Simba. Mufasa then gets treacherously killed by his brother. His was a rather important presence in The Lion King Telugu cast.

Jagapathi Babu as Scar

Jagapathi Babu is a prominent cinema figure who has worked in every film industry in South India; i.e., Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam film industry as well. The inclusion of Jagapathi Babu gave a lot of strength to The Lion King Telugu cast. He has lent his voice to Scar, the evil brother of Mufasa who treacherously kills his brother to snatch the throne. His heavy voice and long experience in cinema makes him a vital part of The Lion King Telugu cast.

Lipsika as Nala

Because of her singing talent, Lipsika becomes the comparatively lesser popular, yet highly effective addition to the cast of The Lion King Telugu. She is a well-known singer in Tollywood. Lipsika has lent her voice to the character of Nala, the lioness who becomes the love interest of Simba and helps him take down the evil Scar.

