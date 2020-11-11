Operation Christmas Drop: Check Out The Soundtrack And Music Of This 2020 American RomCom

Operation Christmas Drop was recently released on Netflix and its music and soundtrack is being loved by the audiences. Operation Christmas Drop's soundtrack includes several holiday songs with a couple of non-holiday ones to balance the soundtrack. Let’s take a look at Operation Christmas Drop's soundtrack and music.

Operation Christmas Drop music & soundtrack

Operation Christmas Drop features actor Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig. The story revolves around Kat’s character who is asked by her boss to assess Anderson Air Force base and forces her to give negative reviews. However, to the contrary, she has some amazing experiences and realizes that the Base has some efficient ideas to support the community. She later grows to love the place and Alexander’s character Andrew for his selfless deeds, especially around the holiday season. Hence, almost the entire Operation Christmas Drop music & soundtrack is about the holiday season. Operation Christmas Drop music has been given by Hamish Thomson and the tracks have been sung by some of the finest singers. Take a look.

"Carol of the Bells"

This is a perfect Christmas song sung by Candice Boyd who has also lent her voice to other songs and albums such as Savage, The Pinkprint, Good Man, Wild Ones, among others.

"White Christmas"

CeeLo Green added this beautiful song to the list of Operation Christmas Drop soundtrack that gives the perfect vibe of Christmas. Other amazing works of CeeLo Green include I’ll Be Around, Anyway, Born To Be wild, Lead Me and many others.

"Coconut Christmas"

This song adds to the happy holiday songs that everyone would love to hear during the Christmas season. It is sung by a popular jazz music group named The Lost Fingers.

"Christmas in the Sand"

Christmas in the Sand is sung by Colbie Caillat, who has also sung a variety of other popular songs such as Lucky, I Never Told You, Favourite Song, I Do, among others.

"I Love You" and "Paluma"

Both these songs are sung by The Dolls, which are more on the side of non-holiday songs and thus creating a balanced album.

"I Saw Three Ships" and "The First Noel"

Bethany Brown sang these two songs for the movie Operation Christmas Drop.

"Joy to the World"

Bellringer added this beautiful song to the Operation Christmas Drop music.

"I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day"

Echosmith gave one of the most melodious and beautiful songs for Operation Christmas Drop. Echosmith is an indie-pop band of three siblings who have sung songs such as Cool Kids, Shut Up And Kiss Me, Bright, among others.

