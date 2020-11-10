EXO's Kai Reacts To Taemin's Comeback Music Video 'IDEA' Wearing A Bear Hat

Back on November 9, 2020, EXO member Kai showed up on his Instagram live and reacted to SHINee Taemin's comeback music video titled IDEA. While being on the live session, fans were more interested in admiring Kai for wearing a bear hat which matched well with the brown comfy suit he had worn. As soon as Kai showed up on Instagram live, he went on to explain that he needs to wear the hat as his hair was a mess.

Kai reacts to Taemin's new music video

Kai came live on Instagram and quickly started reacting to IDEA by Taemin, revealing that he knew the latter had the comeback track in the works for a long time. Whereas, he also revealed that he's heard some of the songs recorded by Taemin as he prepared for his comeback. K Pop fans can check out the entire 8-minute live video featuring Kai below:

As expected the K Pop fans reacted to Kai's appearance on Instagram Live with a warm uproar of compliments. The majority of these compliments and reactions were about Kai's bear appearance and how he looked cute in it. Within hours of his appearance on the Instagram Live session, K Pop fans had even made edits of Kai wearing the bear hat and sharing cute videos about the same. Check it out below -

Thank you for your time NiNi bear 🥰 We miss you so much. #KAI



I'm voting for EXO for Favorite Social Artist at the #AMAs @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/YHe6PjAtSD — EXOPublicity (vote EXO on AAA) (@EXOPublicity) November 9, 2020

he was so happy after showing us his bear plushie 😭 KAI BEAR AGENDA ALWAYS #KAI #카이 #金钟仁 pic.twitter.com/RLKvNhYPsO — 灿开勋 (@softforloeyy) November 9, 2020

The K Pop group SHINee's youngest member Taemin made one of the biggest comebacks in the K Pop industry back in September with the album Never Gonna Dance Again Act 1 album. Recently, he has released Act 2 of the same album, the first music video of the same has been released now by Taemin which is titled IDEA. The video tackles the ideologies of an artist who is garbed under the machismo and grandeur of his made-up persona and is trying to break free from it. The video is personal to some extent to Taemin too as it features his different personas and coming to terms with his truer self. Check out the music video for Taemin's latest song below -

