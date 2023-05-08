Oppenheimer Trailer: Cillian Murphy Races Against Time To Build A-bomb In Tense Thriller

The makers of Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, have unveiled a new trailer today (May 8). It opens with Murphy (playing the role of J Robert Oppenheimer), who can be heard saying, "This is a national emergency,” as he gets ready to test the nuclear bomb. In the next frame, we can see him talking to some people and telling them, "We’re in a race against the Nazis, and I know what it means if the Nazis have a bomb." The trailer also introduces Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss and Emily Blunt as Katherine Oppenheimer.

In the next few shots, we can see Murphy is busy creating the atomic bomb. Towards the end of the trailer, there is count down in the background, leading to a huge blast. For the unversed, the movie, helmed by Christopher Nolan, is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The movie narrates the story of J Robert Oppenheimer aka 'father of the atomic bomb', known for his role in the Manhattan Project - World War II. "Watch the new trailer for #Oppenheimer - only in theaters 7 21 23," read the caption by Universal Pictures.

Watch the new trailer for #Oppenheimer - only in theaters 7 21 23. pic.twitter.com/ZSrXov8Y3l — Oppenheimer (@OppenheimerFilm) May 8, 2023



More about Oppenheimer

The biographical film also stars Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Michael Angarano, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 21 alongside Ryan Reynolds and Margot Barbie strarrer Barbie. Oppenheimer is produced by Universal Pictures, Syncopy Inc and Atlas Entertainment, with Christopher Nolan producing alongside Emma Thoman and Charles Roven.

Cillian Murphy, in an interview with the Associated Press, expressed his excitement about working with Christopher Nolan and said, “I have always said publicly and privately, to Chris, that if I’m available and you want me to be in a movie, I’m there. I don’t really care about the size of the part."