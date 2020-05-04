Tom Hanks' Graduation Speech Inspires The Class Of 2020 As He Calls Them 'the Chosen Ones'

Tom Hanks has been making it to the headlines for his recent activities. The actor has managed to grab a lot of attention with his recent speech for the 2020 graduates. He shared a video for all the students who could not witness their graduation in person. Tom shared a small video for the Wright State University Class of 2020. His video was also shared by the official Twitter handle of the university. Read more to know about Tom Hanks' video for the 2020 graduates.

Mr. @TomHanks has a special message for the Wright State University Class of 2020: https://t.co/2ciZnRWizs — Wright State University (Dayton, OH) (@wrightstate) May 2, 2020

Tom Hanks shares a graduation video for the class of 2020

Tom Hanks began his graduation speech by calling the students "the chosen ones". He did the same as the students are not only achieving their academic goals but also stepping into the real world during a time of change and trouble. He mentioned that "You are the chosen ones because of a fate unimagined when you began your Wright State adventures.” He said, “You started in the olden times, in a world back before the Great Pandemic of 2020. You will talk of those earlier years in your lives in just that way".

On the professional end, Tom Hanks is going to be taking the lead role in an upcoming War/drama film, Greyhound. The film is being directed by Aaron Schneider and was supposed to release on May 6, but the release has been changed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film stars popular faces like Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Manuel Garcia‑Rulfo.

