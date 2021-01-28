Miranda Cosgrove Shares BTS Pic From 'iCarly Reboot' Sets Ft. Nathan & Jerry

Miranda Cosgrove's teen sitcom series, iCarly was initially premiered in 2007. Recently the makers of the show announced iCarly reboot. On Jan 28, the lead actor Miranda took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from the sets of iCarly reunion. In this Instagram picture, you can spot the co-actors Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress. Sharing this BTS post on social media, Miranda Cosgrove simply dropped a blue heart emoticon in the caption. Take a look at iCarly cast picture.

Miranda Cosgrove reunites with iCarly cast

In the above Instagram post, Miranda Cosgrove shared a BTS picture from the sets of iCarly reboot, featuring costars Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress. Posing next to Freddie Benson and Spencer Shay, one can also spot the wall behind the actors that read as 'iCARLY SET 1'.

In this photo, Carly Shay is all smiles, along with Jerry and Nathan. Miranda stunned in a blue silk floral top ensemble and Nathan Kress was spotted in a purple shirt ensemble, while Jerry Trainor wore a white graphic tee, layered with an ochre shirt and sported grey pants.

Also Read | When is 'iCarly' coming to Netflix? Know all details here

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of iCarly were quick to share their reactions. One of the users wrote, "We weren’t ready for this on a Wednesday!", while another added, "I'm ready for a new season of ICarly!". A fan commented on Miranda's picture, "ou guys will be awesome as always! Curious of the new upcoming episodes of iCarly". Another fan added, "my childhood crush is probably coming back but I try to stay calm....ups I failed...I LOVE YOU CARLY SHAY!!". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Miranda Cosgrove's Instagram comment section

Also Read | 'iCarly' Reboot will have few original cast members, find out who will be on board

Miranda Cosgrove's shows

Miranda Cosgrove played Carly Shay on iCarly. The teen sitcom aired on Nickelodeon from September 2007 to November 2012. The series features Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Nathan Kress, Jerry Trainor and others. iCarly follows the story of Carly Shay, who creates a teenage show. The series was created by Dan Schneider.

Also Read | Jennette McCurdy announces new project after absence from 'iCarly' reboot announcement

Also Read | 'iCarly' to return on screens with Miranda Cosgrove & Jerry Trainor from the original cast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.