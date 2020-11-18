Original Scream Writer Says Wes Craven Would Be Proud Of Upcoming Reboot

The beloved horror filmmaker Wes Craven passed away in 2015. Having changed the entire genre of work with his movies like Last House on the Left, The Hills Have Eyes, and A Nightmare on Elm Street, Wes Craven’s masterwork from the 90s remains among his most popular in Scream (1996). Wes Craven had even gone ahead to direct every sequel of the movie as well, putting all the four movies in the series under his belt of a rare move in the slasher franchises.

Having now left the world, the upcoming fifth movie in the Scream movie series will be the first one without Wes Craven involved at all. But, the series creator/writer Kevin Williamson says that he thinks “the new film would have made Wes Craven proud”. Read further ahead to know more about what the creator has to say.

Also Read | 'Scream 5' Star Kyle Gallner Says 'fans Will Love The Upcoming Film Scream 5'

Kevin Williamson on upcoming fifth movie in Scream series

According to reports from Comic Book, during a reunion panel for the 1996 original movie this weekend, Kevin Williamson said that what he loves about the “new Scream movie” is that it does take a fresh approach. He said that the movie is a beautiful and fresh new movie, but it also has a very nostalgic factor that runs through it.

To Williamson, this was a perfect blend of how to do the next Scream movie and that is what he was most excited about. He revealed that he was blown away by the work done by the original director, and was really nervous because nobody can be “the Wes Craven”. Kevin Williamson was really hesitant to even jump on-board and be a part of it, and is now really glad he did get on-board because he thinks that “it’s going to make Wes Craven proud”.

Also Read | Neve Campbell To Be 'covered In Blood' In 'Scream 5', Shares Excitement About The Project

The upcoming movie is being helmed by the Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The script for the movie is by Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt. As for the series star cast, Neve Campbell pointed out during the same panel that the lack of Wes Craven being involved is something that kept her from being very eager to sign on for the project when she was first approached for it.

Also Read | Where Was Scream Filmed? Check Out The Neve Campbell-starrer Scream Filming Locations

Neve Campbell said that she had been really apprehensive about doing one of these films without Wes Craven. The directors apparently sent her a letter when the offer was sent and said that the reason they are directors is because of Wes Craven. They further revealed that they were honoured to even be asked to make this movie and that they’re such huge fans of Craven and the Scream franchise themselves. They are fans of the cast and they really wanted to honour his voice, which Neve Campbell really, really believe they did.

Also Read | 'Scream' Cast Members To Reunite On A Virtual Charity Event For Breast Cancer Awareness

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.