Orlando Bloom's Dog Passes Away, Actor Gets His Name Tattooed As Tribute

Orlando Bloom revealed last week that his pet dog Mighty went missing. He took to his social media on July 22 to announce the death of his missing dog. In a series of videos shared by him and a long emotional note, the actor bid goodbye to his dog. Fiance Katy Perry also shared the post on her Instagram and said her goodbyes as well.

Orlando Bloom bids goodbye to his pet dog Mighty

Orlando Bloom took to his Instagram to share a series of videos and pictures. The video is a timelapse of Orlando getting the name of his dog tattooed on his chest. He also shared the picture of the tomb that says 'wish you were here' that he got to cremate his pet. Lastly, Bloom shared a picture of a shadow of him holding his dog Mighty.

Penning down an emotional note in the caption, Orlando Bloom wrote, "Mighty is on the other side now". He revealed that after seven days of searching day and night, they have found his pet dog's collar. He further wrote, "I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing".

Bloom added that he has left no stone unturned and searched for Mighty wherever he could. He revealed that he even had two different sniffer dogs do their best as well. The actor further wrote, "I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion".

Orlando Bloom said in the caption that he is sure his pet was looking down on him in every backyard and knows that he did his best to honour the bond he shared with Mighty. He wrote, "He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s". Lastly, thanking everyone who helped, Bloom wrote, "❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven-sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l". [sic]

Bloom's fiance and singer Katy Perry also shared the same post on her social media. Though she reposted the caption, she only shared one video from Bloom's Instagram. Adding her goodbye in the caption, Perry wrote, "We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much. Forever a paw-shaped hole in our hearts 💔 #ripmighty".

