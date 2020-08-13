Orlando Bloom Wishes His Daughter Will Be A 'Daddy's Girl', 'excited' Over Her Arrival

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, who is expecting his first child with fiancé Katy Perry, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about being a girl's dad. In the video, which was shared by the official Twitter account of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor can be heard saying that he’s excited about the arrival of his daughter.

Orlando Bloom talks about his unborn daughter

Orlando Bloom shares how excited he is for the arrival of his baby girl! 👶 https://t.co/qHvfkBxTvo #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/BSJGOR8G9A — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) August 12, 2020

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Opens Up About 'fear' Of Giving Birth, Says 'pain Is Temporary'

In the video shared by The Tonight Show, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor can be heard saying that he hopes that his daughter is daddy’s little girl. Orlando Bloom can be heard saying, “I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl. I hope she's going to love me as much as I love her. But that daddy's girl thing, that love of your life feeling, I think is right around there.”

Jimmy Fallon, who has two daughters, assured the actor that being a girl's dad is the ‘best thing in the world’. The host also stated that it is ‘love at first sight’ kind of thing and that ‘it just doesn’t end’. Fallon also told the actor that watching his girls grow has been a cute thing. He went on to say that it is quite seen with the boys but having a girl is quite different.

ALSO READ: Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry To Move To Australia After Their Baby Is Born? Read Details

Orlando Bloom went on to talk about his son and how excited he is to have a baby sister. Bloom has a nine-year-old son, Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Miranda is married to Evan Spiegel, and the couple has two sons Hart and Myles. However, this is the first time that Orlando Bloom’s son will have a baby sister. Bloom revealed that his son is excited about the arrival of his first sister as well. Orlando Bloom stated, “He’s got a couple of other brothers, but this is his first sister. So, he's excited, too. So, it's an exciting time.”

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's daughter

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Convinced Orlando Bloom To Take Up 'The Prince', Reveals The Actor

Katy Perry recently appeared on a virtual chat show titled Hits Radio, where she was seen revealing a cute nickname for her unborn child. Perry revealed that she likes to call her daughter 'Kicky Perry' because she enjoys the pun. In the chat show, Katy Perry revealed that she is quite active and that she is ‘warbling like a duck’ in her third trimester. The Daisies singer also revealed that she is really active, which is much prescribed by her doctors.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been dating for some time before the actor went down on one knee and proposed to the singer. The couple soon shared a picture of their romantic getaways and also shared a picture of the engagement ring. Katy Perry, at the beginning of a concert, had stated that she wishes her baby is a girl and a few weeks back she disclosed that the couple is expecting a baby girl with an adorable picture of a pink icing smudged all over Orlando Bloom’s face.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Fuchsia Coloured Swimsuit; See Photos Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.