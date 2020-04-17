Orlando Brown Shockingly Blames Will Smith For Sexual Assault, Insults Michael Jackson

That’s So Raven actor Orlando Brown recently talked about Will Smith and Michael Jackson in a video where he accused them of sexually assaulting him. The video went viral on social media and it created a buzz among netizens. This is not the first time he talked about a celebrity. Previously, he spoke about Nick Cannon of sexually assaulting him. Here is what the actor said about Will Smith and Michael Jackson.

ALSO READ | Famous Disney TV Stars, Including Orlando Brown And Bridgit Mendler, Ranked By Net Worth

Orlando Brown accuses Michael Jackson and Will Smith

In the video that went viral on social media, Orlando Brown was seen accusing late Michael Jackson and Will Smith of sexually assaulting him. In the video, fans told Orlando Brown to seek medical help as, according to them, he looked mentally disturbed. The actor also said in the video that he is the real Blanket Jackson, who is the youngest son of late Michael Jackson. However, fans were not shocked after Orlando Brown's massive allegations as this is not the first time that he has done something like this. Take a look at the viral video posted by a fan. As per reports, the original video was deleted by Orlando Brown.

ALSO READ | Michael Jackson's Iconic White Glove Sells For Over 85,000 Pounds At Auction

Orlando Brown's previous allegations on Nick Cannon and fans reaction

Orlando Brown says Nick Cannon gave him head pic.twitter.com/8QRvM95HQp — Taqkiiyawna Samuels (@taqkii) January 22, 2020

ALSO READ | Will Smith Reunites With 'Fresh Prince' Co-star Tyra Banks After 30 Years

Orlando Brown bout to be on everyone timeline any second now smh... again



Bro need help help .... pic.twitter.com/gcyeEKz9rJ — Dai Dai ©️ (@Dai_Dai2500) April 15, 2020

ALSO READ | Michael Jackson 'predicted' Coronavirus-like Pandemic Would Wipe Out Humanity

Post was deleted in 3 minutes. Anyone remember this? With all the Will Smith from Orlando Brown AND his name on the flight logs..all adds up. @TommyG #wwg1wga #q #qanon #QArmy #SatanicElite pic.twitter.com/IaPZpa2oQ7 — WeThePeople (@wethepeople117) April 16, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.