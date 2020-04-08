Will Smith Reunites With 'Fresh Prince' Co-star Tyra Banks After 30 Years

Many celebrities are holding different home events due to coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown. Will Smith started a Will From Home show on Snapchat. In the latest episode, he reunited with his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Tyra Banks after around 30 years. Read to know more:

Will Smith and Tyra Banks reunite after 30 years

Will Smith and Tyra Banks were seen together virtually in Will From Home show. Banks played Jacqueline “Jackie” Ames, Will Smith’s ex-girlfriend in the 1990s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The two relived their moments from the show and interacted with others via video calling.

Will Smith, 51, said, “this next piece is one of my favourite moments” while in a video chat with Tyra Banks. They watched the scene in which Jackie Ames and Will had their popular blow-out. Banks, 46, remember and recited every word from the scene, even nearly after three decades. She mentioned that she was 19 when she got the part. Banks stated that The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was her first-ever acting gig. Smith and Banks had a fun time with other audiences too. The full episode is available on Will Smith’s Snapchat.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is a sitcom television series created by Quincy Jones, Andy and Susan Borowitz. The show stars Will Smith as a fictionalised version of himself, a street-smart teenager from West Philadelphia. The series ran for over six seasons with 148 episodes. It currently streams on Amazon Prime Video in India.

According to reports by a daily, Will Smith’s new home series will have 12 episodes. It will have the Bad Boy star connect with family, special guests like Tyra, and common people who are practising social distancing by staying at home. It was created from discussions between Westbrook Media, Will’s company and Snapchat over challenges of global lockdown, as per reports.

