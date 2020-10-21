'Sonic The Hedgehog' Breaks Marvel's Decade-long Record Of Highest-grossing Superhero Film

Sonic the Hedgehog was released earlier this year, on February 14, 2020. It garnered great responses from the audiences and was a success at the box office. Now, the movie has become the highest-grossing superhero film of the year and broke a decade-long streak of Marvel.

'Sonic the Hedgehog' ends Marvel’s 10-year run as highest-grossing superhero movie

According to a recent Wikipedia chart for highest-grossing superhero films by year, noted by a Reddit user, Sonic the Hedgehog has topped the collections at the ticket windows in 2020. It has bought in more than $300 million at the worldwide box office against a budget of $90 million. The movie made its way to the list by breaking Marvel’s 10-years domination.

Marvel movies, mainly it’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects, have been ruling the list for the last decade. From 2009 to 2019, it was a Marvel film that topped the highest-grossing superhero movie of the year chart. But in 2020, no Marvel movie could hit the theatres due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So with no presence in cinemas across the globe, Sonic the Hedgehog led the genre by a good margin.

Sonic the Hedgehog faced competition with DC’s Birds of Prey, which was also released in February 2020. However, the Margot Robbie starrer could not match expectations at the box office even after receiving good reviews from the audiences. The film earned around $201 million at the worldwide box office. It means that Sonic is ahead by a whopping $100 million in the highest-grossing superhero film on 2020 chart.

The spot of Sonic the Hedgehog could be temporary. Another DC Extended Universe (DCEU) project will be making its way to the theatres. Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot in the lead, is currently scheduled to arrive on the big screen on December 23, 2020. The tent pole is one of the highly awaited projects. So, WW84 has the potential to overthrow Sonic, but only if it releases on its currently scheduled date. Nonetheless, Marvel’s streak is sure to remain broken as no MCU film will be getting a theatrical release this year.

Sonic the Hedgehog is an action-adventure comedy film based on the video game franchise of the same name published by Sega. Directed by Jeff Fowler, it features Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular character, with Jim Carrey as Doctor Robotnik, as well as James Marsden, Natasha Rothwell, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough. The success of the film has led to the development of a sequel.

