Oscar-winning 'Parasite' A Copy Of Vijay's 'Minsara Kanna'? Director KS Ravikumar Reacts

Hollywood News

Oscar-winning Parasite was termed as a copy of Vijay's Minsara Kanna by netizens. Director KS Ravikumar was proud of choosing an Oscar worthy story then.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Oscar

Year in and year out, Indian sends films to the Academy Awards. However, forget winning, they even fail to get nominated in the Best Foreign Film category. But there was something for Indians to cheer this time at Oscars, with fans claiming the plot of Best Picture winner Parasite being similar to Vijay’s Minsara Kanna

READ: Oscar 2020 Winner 'Parasite' Borrowed From 1999 Tamil Film? Netizens Claim

Though not exactly similar, the plot of both the movies revolves around a group of people impersonating as workers in a rich household. Netizens had gone berserk over this similarity in the story.

Here are some reactions

READ: Bong Joon Ho's Cinematic Journey Has Award Winning Movies Like Okja, Parasite

Now, the director KS Ravikumar has reacted to the hype over the comparision. In a recent interview with a media publication, the filmmaker stated that he had not seen the South Korean drama Parasite yet. He, however, expressed pride that he selected an’Oscar-worthy’ story over two decades ago.

The director also shared how even ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay was extremely impressed by the story at that time, and they had an enjoyable time during the shooting. Ravikumar also congratulated the team of Parasite for making history with its victory.

READ: Ottawa Woman Known As 'Pro Pizzaboxer' Makes Cameo In 'Parasite'

Parasite directed by Bong Joon-ho became the first non-English film to win Best Picture Oscar.  It also won the  awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. 

READ: Bong Joon Ho's Cinematic Journey Has Award Winning Movies Like Okja, Parasite

 

 

Published:
