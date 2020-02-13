Oscar-winning 'Parasite' A Copy Of Vijay's 'Minsara Kanna'? Director KS Ravikumar Reacts

Year in and year out, Indian sends films to the Academy Awards. However, forget winning, they even fail to get nominated in the Best Foreign Film category. But there was something for Indians to cheer this time at Oscars, with fans claiming the plot of Best Picture winner Parasite being similar to Vijay’s Minsara Kanna.

Though not exactly similar, the plot of both the movies revolves around a group of people impersonating as workers in a rich household. Netizens had gone berserk over this similarity in the story.

Here are some reactions

Fight me on this but #Parasite is essentially a Korean version of Minsara Kanna. pic.twitter.com/R2v0msbXNF — Joshua Michael (@joshmadj) February 10, 2020

@khushsundar Today parasite movie got 4 oscar awards but after watching the movie I came to know the plot of the story which was taken from Minsara kanna. In minsara kanna all the family was employed for love help& the same here parasite all the family were employed for survival. — rajeshkannan (@rajesh7) February 10, 2020

Now, the director KS Ravikumar has reacted to the hype over the comparision. In a recent interview with a media publication, the filmmaker stated that he had not seen the South Korean drama Parasite yet. He, however, expressed pride that he selected an’Oscar-worthy’ story over two decades ago. The director also shared how even ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay was extremely impressed by the story at that time, and they had an enjoyable time during the shooting. Ravikumar also congratulated the team of Parasite for making history with its victory.

Parasite directed by Bong Joon-ho became the first non-English film to win Best Picture Oscar. It also won the awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

Moments after winning Best Picture, cast and filmmakers from @ParasiteMovie stop by the #Oscars Thank You Cam. pic.twitter.com/ckyhJkvIFD — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

