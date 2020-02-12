Ottawa Woman Known As 'Pro Pizzaboxer' Makes Cameo In 'Parasite'

South Korean movie Parasite, which is a four-time Oscar-winning film, features a viral video of a woman folding pizza boxes in Ottawa. The movie broke records as the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards and the masterpiece includes a scene where the Kim family attempts to make ends meet by folding pizza boxes for a local restaurant. In an attempt to work faster, the son shows his family a video of a young woman folding boxes at a breakneck pace.

Breanna Gray, the Ottawa woman, back in 2015 went viral for a video of her folding pizza boxes and she appears near the two-minute mark of the film. According to international media reports, Gray is a former employee of the Ottawa-area chain Gabriel Pizza and she uploaded the video entitled 'Pro Pizzaboxer- Super fast pizza box making'. While speaking to a media outlet, Gray said that she was very surprised because she didn't think much of it as she was just doing her job.

Gray's pizza box folding video had reportedly attracted 1.1 million views in just three short weeks. The video also garnered international attention as the video was reportedly featured in the front page of Reddit and even caught the attention of producers from The Ellen Show. According to reports, Gray is on maternity leave from her present job as an event manager at the Britannia Yacht Club. She told the media outlet that back in 2019 she was contacted by producers of Parasite to license her video, however, back then she didn't realise how big the movie is going to be.

What's the film about

Parasite is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2019. Since the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, the buzz around Parasite has just been on the rise.

The movie revolves around unemployed Kim Ki-taek and his family who by impersonating themselves grab an opportunity to work with the wealthy and affluent Park family. Soon their lives get entangled, with funny and disastrous consequences. Song Kang-ho, who has worked with Bong in "Memories of Murder" and "The Host", is playing the Kim family patriarch in the movie. The ensemble cast also includes Lee Sun-kyun, Jo Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park Seo-joon.

