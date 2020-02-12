Oscar 2020 Winner 'Parasite' Borrowed From 1999 Tamil Film? Netizens Claim

Fans recently saw iconic wins in the 92nd Academy Awards. With Joaquin Phoenix winning the Best Actor award for his performance in Joker, the Oscars 2020 also saw the very first non-English language win for the Best Film category.

The Bong Joon Ho directorial Parasite not only bagged the Best Film award but also won in the Best Screenplay category. Fans from all around the globe have been celebrating this win because it also marks a culturally powerful victory for a non-English cinema.

Fans think Parasite has been copied from a 1999 Tamil Film

However, a few netizens have been claiming that the Oscars winning film has a similar plotline as that of a 1999 Tamil film, titled Minsara Kanna that featured Vijay and Khushboo. The film was directed by KS Sivakumar and revolved around the life of the lead character Indira who hates men and only employes women in her company and as personal staff. Kaasi enters her life as her driver and soon, one by one, his entire family finds employment in her house. Parasite also shares a similar theme of infiltration.

ALSO READ | Oscars 2020: Quotes From Parasite's Bong Joon Ho's Acceptance Speech

@khushsundar Today parasite movie got 4 oscar awards but after watching the movie I came to know the plot of the story which was taken from Minsara kanna. In minsara kanna all the family was employed for love help& the same here parasite all the family were employed for survival. — rajeshkannan (@rajesh7) February 10, 2020

Also just hit me that Minsara Kanna( Vijay padam) is same storyline/plot as Parasite... just diff kind of twists & turns.. #aarootales — Aarti 🐾 (@talesfromaaroo) February 10, 2020

Watched korean movie #parasite lately & realized that the movie is inspired by @actorvijay 's tamil movie #minsarakanna directed by k.s.ravikumar.Parasite is a worldwide hit,but we made such films long back.#legendksravikumar#parasiteisminsarakanna#ThalapathyVijay#Thalapathy — Andrew Rajkumar (@iamrajdrew) February 5, 2020

ALSO READ | 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho's Must-watch Films Streaming On Netflix

While many fans claim that the film is borrowed from Minsara Kanna, fans of the South Korean film beg to differ. A film critic, Maathevan stated in a web article that similarity in plotline cannot be used to claim that the concept that anchored Parasite was inspired by a Tamil movie. He added that parallel thinking does exist in the world and it is not surprising to see such ideas coming to different people without probably seeing each other’s works.

For the unversed, Parasite is a 2019 South Korean mystery drama directed by Bong Joon Ho. The plot revolves around the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan. But the relationship is threatened by greed and caste discrimination. The film stars Park So-dam, Cho Yeo‑jeong, and Choi Woo‑shik in the lead roles.

ALSO READ | Oscars 2020: Director Bong Joon-Ho Reveals 'Parasite' Translator Is Making Her Own Film

ALSO READ | Bong Joon Ho's Cinematic Journey Has Award Winning Movies Like Okja, Parasite

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.