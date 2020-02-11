Oscars 2020 Swag Bags Have Some Pocket-friendly Gifts; Know More

The Oscar swag bags are given to 25 nominees in the top categories each year. The bags are often stuffed with goodies, worth thousands of dollars, trips, pricy spa treatments, and more, which surely renews the deal even if you don’t go home with a statuette on the big night. Oscar 2020's gift bag is reported to worth more than $100,000.

While many of the items are certainly over-the-top, there are actually a few affordable home items you’ll want to snag yourself. As stated by Apartment Therapy, these are the pocket-friendly gifts that are added in the Oscar swag bags.

Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband

Muse is a wearable brain sensing headband. The device measures brain activity via four EEG sensors. An accompanying mobile app converts the EEG signal into audio feedback that is fed to the user via headphones.

Basically, when your mind is relaxed, you will hear peaceful weather noises, but when your mind is engaged, you might hear more stormy sounds, helping you remain more attentive and present. Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband's price ranges from Rs. 8548 to Rs. 43,000.

BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector

BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector is a laser projector, which projects light in either blue or green in different projection modes. These modes include stars and nebula, with a six-hour timer function. The projector costs Rs. 3561.

'Everybody Wins' Gift Set

Everybody Wins gift sets include some personalised and handcrafted sleep essentials. The gift set includes the brand’s Morning Calm Body Oil, Rose Bath Tea and a Sleep Tin, which includes a Sleep Rollerball, Rest Mist, and Lip Balm. The total cost of the gift set is approximately Rs. 5000.

The Candle Revival Company Candle Making Kit

This candle making kit contains everything you need to create your own candles within minutes. Featuring 100 per cent natural candle wax, along with a wick and scent package, you simply pour, mix, and microwave, and you’re left with a handcrafted candle. The Candle Revival Company Candle Making Kit costs Rs. 1766.

Pillow Pops Color Coordinated Pillows

Pillow Pops is a luxurious collection of 5 colour coordinated pillows bundled together in an abundance of rich textures and hues. This goodie has a wide range of luxe colours, patterns, and prints to make a gorgeous addition to any home. And the fun part is, they are available for less than Rs. 5000.

