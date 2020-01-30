The Debate
Oscars 2020 Plans A Tribute To Kobe Bryant By Adding Him To Their Memoriam Segment

Hollywood News

Oscars 2020 has decided to pay tribute to the late NBA star, Kobe Bryant. Read more to know how Oscars 2020 is planning to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
oscars 2020

The Academy Of Motion Pictures, popularly known as the Oscars, are now planning to give a tribute to the late basketball icon Kobe Bryant during the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony. The Oscars 2020 is going to take place on February 9, 2020. An entertainment portal has confirmed that the board is in talks of adding a Memoriam montage of celebs who have passed away since the last Oscar ceremony. The viewers can also expect to witness a separate tribute planned outside of the montage. Read more to know about the iconic NBA legend, Kobe Bryant’s shocking death.

Also Read | Stephen King Calls Out Oscars 2020, Says They Are "rigged" In Favour Of "white Folks"

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Gal Gadot, Timothee Chalamet, Zazie Beetz To Present The Prestigious Awards

Kobe Bryant's Death

The unexpected passing of the NBA legend Kobe Bryan and his 13-year old daughter has completely shocked the whole world. The superstar was travelling in a helicopter with his daughter with 7 others onboard with them when it crashed. People have completely taken over social media to pay tribute to the 5-time NBA champion. Celebrities from all over the world have also shared their feelings on their respective social media handles. Here are some fan Tweets about the sudden death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter. 

Also Read | Jojo Rabbit Producer Looks Back At The Film's Journey, From Being Rejected To Oscars 2020

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Elton John,Cynthia Erivo,Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz & Randy Newman To Perform

Fan Reactions

Also Read | Oscars 2020 Nominations, Billie Eilish Singing The James Bond Theme & Other Hollywood News

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
