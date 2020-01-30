Oscars 2020 Plans A Tribute To Kobe Bryant By Adding Him To Their Memoriam Segment

The Academy Of Motion Pictures, popularly known as the Oscars, are now planning to give a tribute to the late basketball icon Kobe Bryant during the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony. The Oscars 2020 is going to take place on February 9, 2020. An entertainment portal has confirmed that the board is in talks of adding a Memoriam montage of celebs who have passed away since the last Oscar ceremony. The viewers can also expect to witness a separate tribute planned outside of the montage. Read more to know about the iconic NBA legend, Kobe Bryant’s shocking death.

Kobe Bryant's Death

The unexpected passing of the NBA legend Kobe Bryan and his 13-year old daughter has completely shocked the whole world. The superstar was travelling in a helicopter with his daughter with 7 others onboard with them when it crashed. People have completely taken over social media to pay tribute to the 5-time NBA champion. Celebrities from all over the world have also shared their feelings on their respective social media handles. Here are some fan Tweets about the sudden death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter.

Fan Reactions

Speechless,the world has lost a Legendary Athlete,R.I.P The #BlackMamba of Basketball, Kobe Bryant & his daughter,Gianna.

What u have done for so many kids including my niece whom u inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood,may u both comfort each other in heaven🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qwQ8CffQ5F — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 27, 2020

What a tragedy. #KobeBryant. #GiannaBryant RIP

Deepest condolences to his family and wish them strength at this time of unimaginable grief. @kobebryant — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 27, 2020

What a blessing for my little brothers to have the opportunity to take a picture with the Legend #kobebryant Saturday afternoon just hours before he passed 😭 Both of my brothers looked up to him and Kobe left them some powerful words as he padded their heads ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UnwQzyECHe — Krystal ✨ (@yookrysss) January 29, 2020

Wife of #KobeBryant, #VanessaBryant just put out a statement on the death of her husband. #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/GooRJXTkYT — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) January 30, 2020

