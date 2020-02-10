Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish Honours Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas In The Memoriam Segment

Billie Eilish, who recently made headlines for winning as many as five Grammy awards, brought her soulful voice to the Oscars 2020 stage. Her emotional and touching performance during the heartfelt ‘In Memoriam’ segment hit the right chords with the audience. She graced the stage with a heartfelt cover of Yesterday by The Beatles.

Billie Eilish was accompanied by her brother Finneas O’Connell who played the piano alongside her. Before the Oscars 2020 began, the pop icon took to her Instagram, to announce that she was going to perform in the Memoriam segment with a song she loves a lot. Have a look at Billie Eilish’s Instagram story here.

Among those honoured in the profound segment was NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who recently passed away in a tragic helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna Bryant.

The tribute also quickly included iconic actor Kirk Douglas, the three-time Oscar nominee who died at the age 103. The emotional tribute also remembered a number of other past Oscar nominees including Terry Jones, Catherine Burns, David Foster, Danny Aielli, Buck Henry, Leonard Goldberg, Peter Mayhew, Sylvia Miles, Alvin Sargent, Doris Day, Joss Williams, Harriet Frank Jr., Seymour Casewale, Pete Fonda, John Witherspoon, Godfrey Gao and more.

