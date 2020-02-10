Oscars 2020: WATCH Sam Mendes' Frail Face After Bong Joon Ho's Win For 'Best Director'

Parasite director Bong Joon Ho took home several awards at the 92nd Academy Awards which became the first non-English film to win the main category of Best Picture. Bong Joon Ho also won the Best Director award at the Oscars 2020. However, Sam Mendes’ reaction at the win spoke a million words for the win. Mendes was also nominated in the category for the film, 1917. According to many fans, the director of 1917 who was in line for the win, had confidence that he could win after so many critical acclaims and accolades coming his way for the film. He won Best Director at the SAG, BAFTA and Directors Guild Awards. However, Bong Joon Ho managed to leap ahead at the Oscars 2020. Sam Mendes had a priceless reaction to the announcement of the results at the Oscars 2020.

Here is Sam Mendes’ priceless reaction moments before and after her heard Parasite director Bong Joon Ho’s name being announced-

Some fans posted hilarious reactions to Sam Mendes' honest face expressions

Sam Mendes running out of the Dolby Theater after Bong Joon-Ho deservedly wins Best Director#Oscar2020 pic.twitter.com/DwwXYctjkr — Joe Aragon (@J_Aragon23) February 10, 2020

Sam Mendes after winning the Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Directors Guild but hearing Bong Joon-Ho’s name being called at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QAKsXxgk5O — Royden Ogletree (@roydenogletree) February 10, 2020

Sam Mendes face when Bong was announced. LMAO he thought it was a lock. #Oscars — Jonah (@jms_187) February 10, 2020

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho is only the second director to direct a foreign language film and win the best director category at the Oscars 2020. His film Parasite won in three main categories namely Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film. These four awards have added to the list of awards the film has won in the last month. The only previous director to enjoy a foreign language win before Bong Joon Ho is Alfonso Cuaron for the film Roma in 2018. Parasite’s Bong Joon Ho had some tough co-nominations to beat like Quentin Tarantino who directed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Todd Philips who directed Joker and also Sam Mendes who directed 1917.

