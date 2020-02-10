Oscars 2020: Luke Perry Excluded From The In Memoriam Tribute Segment

The Oscars has the tradition of honouring artists who have contributed to the cinema by giving them a tribute at the ceremony. This year, the Oscars failed to pay tribute to Luke Perry in its In Memoriam tribute. However, they did pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant who, along with his daughter, died in a tragic helicopter crash recently. The Godfather producer Robert Evans, screenwriter Buck Henry, Men in Black star Rip Torn, Blade Runner star Rutger Hauer, Pillow Talk actress and singer Doris Day were among the few who were remembered in this segment.

Oscars 2020: Luke Perry excluded from the In Memoriam tribute

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Eminem Surprises Fans With 'Lose Yourself' Performance From '8 Mile'

Perry’s exclusion drew attention as his last film was nominated in the best film category. Perry had last worked on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is why people over social media were enraged with his lack of mention. Fans over social media pointed called out the Academy and demanded answers.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish Honours Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas In The Memoriam Segment

Fans have argued that Luke was a staple face during the ’90s and was a beloved actor. The Oscar left out few other names as well, including Cameron Boyce, Jan-Michael Vincent, Michael J Pollard and Tim Conway. Perry passed away last year in February after suffering a stroke. The actor was honoured at the 2019 Emmy Awards and in the 2020 SAG awards as well.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman's Stunning Dress Deals 'subtle' Hammerblow To Academy Sexism

Some big stars like Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry were noticeably left out of the In Memoriam at the #Oscars tonight. https://t.co/LXml9cgADy — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 10, 2020

I noticed Luke Perry wasnt a part of the memoriam on the Oscars

I was wondering why that was



He was such a staple in Hollywood in the 90s

He was beloved and will certainly be missed



May he RIP♥️♥️ — ❤ tweets with luv (@tips_talk) February 10, 2020

Another year. Another year of glaring omissions from the #oscars memorium. Michael j Pollard, luke Perry, Jan Michael Vincent, Tim Conway all omitted. Shameful. #tcm does a much better job — peter covino (@ICMovies) February 10, 2020

they left both Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry out of the Oscar memoriam? excuse me? do you know how much they deserved to be up there? gone, but never forgotten, clearly you did 😒 #academyawards2020 #Oscars — kenzie barrera (@kenziebarrerax) February 10, 2020

How the heck did Luke Perry - who was in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood -- not get featured in the In Memoriam on the Oscars tonight? https://t.co/PnAi5i4Clg — Nanea Reeves (@nanea) February 10, 2020

Can’t believe they left Luke Perry out of the memoriam during the Oscars, Especially since he was in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Big Glaring Mistake ! #rememberLukePerry — kathy Lee (@kathyLe02717648) February 10, 2020

I don’t do award shows but this is bullshit!!!! How can one forget Luke Perry aka Dylan McKay aka Fred Andrews?!?! Whose in charge of this that this happens every year....you have one job!! #lukeperry



Luke Perry Left Out of Oscars 2020 in Memoriam Tribute https://t.co/yf5nckU9NY — mkscorpio6 (@giantnyyankee6) February 10, 2020

Also Read | Oscars 2020: 'Gruesome Yet Larger Than Life', Once Upon A Time In Hollywood- A True Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.