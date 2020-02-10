The Debate
Oscars 2020: Luke Perry Excluded From The In Memoriam Tribute Segment

Hollywood News

Oscars 2020 failed to mention several names in their In Memoriam segment, including veteran actor Luke Perry. Read ahead to know more

oscars 2020

The Oscars has the tradition of honouring artists who have contributed to the cinema by giving them a tribute at the ceremony. This year, the Oscars failed to pay tribute to Luke Perry in its In Memoriam tribute. However, they did pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant who, along with his daughter, died in a tragic helicopter crash recently. The Godfather producer Robert Evans, screenwriter Buck Henry, Men in Black star Rip Torn, Blade Runner star Rutger Hauer, Pillow Talk actress and singer Doris Day were among the few who were remembered in this segment.

Oscars 2020: Luke Perry excluded from the In Memoriam tribute

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Eminem Surprises Fans With 'Lose Yourself' Performance From '8 Mile'

Perry’s exclusion drew attention as his last film was nominated in the best film category. Perry had last worked on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is why people over social media were enraged with his lack of mention. Fans over social media pointed called out the Academy and demanded answers.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish Honours Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas In The Memoriam Segment 

Fans have argued that Luke was a staple face during the ’90s and was a beloved actor. The Oscar left out few other names as well, including Cameron Boyce, Jan-Michael Vincent, Michael J Pollard and Tim Conway. Perry passed away last year in February after suffering a stroke. The actor was honoured at the 2019 Emmy Awards and in the 2020 SAG awards as well.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman's Stunning Dress Deals 'subtle' Hammerblow To Academy Sexism

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also Read | Oscars 2020: 'Gruesome Yet Larger Than Life', Once Upon A Time In Hollywood- A True Story

 

 



