Oscars 2020: The Academy's Tweet Confuses Fans After It Shares The Predicted Winners' List

Hollywood News

Recently, the officials at the Academy Award shared a series of Tweets, which confused fans about the possible winners in different categories. Read more

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
oscars 2020

The Academy awards  is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited film award ceremonies of the year. Recently, a list of nominees was released on the official Twitter handle of the Academy Awards, which featured names like Joaquin Phoenix, Renne Zellweger, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt. Since the list was put up online, fans have been storming the internet with their opinions and theories, on who will be taking the Academy award home this year.

Also Read | OSCARS 2020: Here's Why A-listers Like J'Lo, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler Got Snubbed

Putting fans anticipation to rest, the Academy Award officials hosted a fun-filled prediction game on Twitter, in which fans had to predict the winners in different categories. A tweet was shared by the Academy Award officials, declaring the results of the game, which has now been deleted. Here are the details.

Also Read | 'The Academy' Announces Previous Winners In The First Slate Of Presenters For Oscars 2020

The winners in the Oscar Prediction list

In the now-deleted tweet, the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences posted a picture of who they predict might win this year. The now-deleted tweet featured the names of actors like Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellwegger, as they might win the award in the Best Actor and Best Actress category. Furthermore, the picture titled 'My Oscar Predictions' picked the Korean thriller, Parasite for the Best Picture award. However, the tweet was later deleted by the officials of Academy Awards, stating that many fans had got the predictions right and hence requested them to wait for the official announcements on February 10, 2020.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz & Randy Newman To Perform

Take a look at the prediction list:

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Gal Gadot, Timothee Chalamet, Zazie Beetz To Present The Prestigious Awards

(Promo Image: The Academy Twitter)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
