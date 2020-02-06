Oscars 2020: The Academy's Tweet Confuses Fans After It Shares The Predicted Winners' List

The Academy awards is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited film award ceremonies of the year. Recently, a list of nominees was released on the official Twitter handle of the Academy Awards, which featured names like Joaquin Phoenix, Renne Zellweger, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt. Since the list was put up online, fans have been storming the internet with their opinions and theories, on who will be taking the Academy award home this year.

Also Read | OSCARS 2020: Here's Why A-listers Like J'Lo, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler Got Snubbed

Putting fans anticipation to rest, the Academy Award officials hosted a fun-filled prediction game on Twitter, in which fans had to predict the winners in different categories. A tweet was shared by the Academy Award officials, declaring the results of the game, which has now been deleted. Here are the details.

Also Read | 'The Academy' Announces Previous Winners In The First Slate Of Presenters For Oscars 2020

The winners in the Oscar Prediction list

In the now-deleted tweet, the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences posted a picture of who they predict might win this year. The now-deleted tweet featured the names of actors like Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellwegger, as they might win the award in the Best Actor and Best Actress category. Furthermore, the picture titled 'My Oscar Predictions' picked the Korean thriller, Parasite for the Best Picture award. However, the tweet was later deleted by the officials of Academy Awards, stating that many fans had got the predictions right and hence requested them to wait for the official announcements on February 10, 2020.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz & Randy Newman To Perform

We invited fans on Twitter to make and share your #Oscars predictions.



A ton of you already have! 😀



A brief issue on Twitter made some of yours look like they came from our account.😳



They didn’t. This error is now resolved.



And we’ll reveal our picks on Sunday. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 4, 2020

Think you know who will take home an Oscar this year? Make your #Oscars predictions and tune in Sunday, Feb. 9 to see how you did! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 3, 2020

Take a look at the prediction list:

Doesn't matter. Parasite deserves Best Picture. Do the right thing or you'll suffer the consequences. pic.twitter.com/qbLwEPIFOy — Leandro (@queriaestarvivo) February 4, 2020

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Gal Gadot, Timothee Chalamet, Zazie Beetz To Present The Prestigious Awards

(Promo Image: The Academy Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.