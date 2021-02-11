Oscars 2021 To Be Held In Person And Will Broadcast From Several Locations, Details Inside

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in several prominent events getting cancelled or postponed and one such big gala event is the Academy Awards. Much to the surprise of the fans, the Academy Awards ceremony will be an in-person event in April that will air live from multiple locations. The organisation issued a statement on February 10 and informed. A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement that despite the pandemic havoc in the entertainment industry, the group was “determined to present an Oscars like none other while prioritising the public health and safety of all those who will participate.”

Update on Oscars 2021

“To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre.”

The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood has been the key venue for the Oscars show for a long time. The massive theatre would generally witness hundreds of the world’s top movie gatherings in the 3,400-seat theater for a live show preceded by a red carpet packed with photographers and camera crews. In the statement issued by the authorities, nothing has been announced about the host this year. The Academy re-scheduled the 2021 Oscar ceremony, the highest awards in the movie industry from February 28 to April 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nominations for the 2021 Oscars will be announced on March 15.

Read: Oscars 2021 Will Not Have 'Jallikattu' As A Part Of It Larger List Of Nominations

Read: 'Natkhat': Vidya Balan's Short Film In Oscar 2021 Race, Actor Says 'film Is Close To Me'

Apart from the Oscars, other awards were also affected and their dates were also pushed forward and have also been made virtual. The Grammy Awards in January postponed its ceremony to March just three weeks before the scheduled date after talks with health experts and musicians. The delayed Golden Globes ceremony for film and television on February 28 will take part in both Los Angeles and New York with nominees taking part from locations around the world, organizers said last week.

India's Bittu nominated

Meanwhile, this year from India filmmaker Karishma Dev Dube's short film Bittu has been shortlisted in the top 10 films in the Short Film in Live Action category for the 93rd Academy Awards. The film has been presented by Tahira Kashyap, Ekta Kapoor, and Guneet Monga under their Indian Women Rising Initiative. Bittu is writer-director Karishma Dev Dube's thesis film for NYU Film School. The plot of Bittu revolves around the life of two best friends Bittu and Chand in a rural area that is isolated far away from the fast-progressing world.

Read: Oscars 2021: Ayushmann Khurrana Congratulates The Makers Of 'Bittu' For Nomination

Read: Oscars 2021: Academy Unveils Shortlists In Nine Categories; Check Out The List Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.