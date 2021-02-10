Oscars 2021: Ayushmann Khurrana Congratulates The Makers Of 'Bittu' For Nomination

Indian filmmaker Karishma Dev Dube's short film Bittu has been shortlisted in the top 10 films in the Short Film in Live Action category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Earlier today, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share the word for the movie and praised the Indian filmmakers involved in it, which included his wife Tahira Kashyap. The film has been presented by Tahira Kashyap, Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga under their Indian Women Rising Initiative. Ayushmann Khurana shared a piece on his Instagram story that was written by Tahira Kashyap for her Instagram post in which she gave the big news of Bittu being shortlisted for Oscars 2021. Ayshaman Khurana then shared the Bittu movie poster that said 'Oscar Shortlisted' and he wrote “So proud!” and tagged Karishma Dave, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap, and Ruchika Kapoor in the post. Check out the story from Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram here-

Bittu movie

Bittu is writer-director Karishma Dev Dube's thesis film for NYU Film School. The plot of Bittu revolves around the life of two best friends Bittu and Chand in a rural area that is isolated far away from the fast-progressing world. The friendship between the two girls is eclipsed by an accidental poisoning at school. The filmmaker Karishma Dube took inspiration from the 2013 case in Bihar in which 29 children died and many became physically ill in a primary school after eating their mid-day meal that was contaminated by pesticides. The film cast includes Rani Kumari, Renu Kumari, Saurabh Saraswat in lead roles, and others. Bittu has received an overwhelming response from its screenings at more than 18 film festivals including BFI London Film Festival, Telluride, Palm Springs Shortfest, HollyShorts, Dharamshala International Film Festival, and many more.

Tahira Kashyap's post

Earlier today, Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share the Live Action Short Film list from the official list by Academy awards website. The list had the top 10 films selected for this category out of 174 films. Tahira expressed her excitement in the caption and said she can’t keep calm as this is their first project under Indian Women Rising. She praised Karishma Dave and said “this one is so special, may you shine" and extended her congratulations to Shreya Dev Dube and Mary Evangelista who were also part of the filmmaking. She then tagged Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and Ruchika Kapoor and said that they had their heart in the right place and she can't wait to hug them. In end, she requested her followers to continue their support for the short film with a big heart. Check out the post on Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram:

