Oscars 2022: Jamie Lee Curtis, Diddy & More Join The List Of Presenters

Ahead of the Oscars 2022, the organisers recently released the names of a few more artists to the list of the presenters consisting of some of the iconic stars namely Jamie Lee Curtis, Samuel L. Jackson, Diddy, and others. The new artists joined the other prominent artists namely Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, among others.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the list of nominations in which it was revealed how Kenneth Branagh made history as he received seven nominations in individual categories for Belfast. The Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022.

Who will be presenting at the Oscars 2022?

According to People, the new artists who recently joined the list of presenters for the Oscars 2022 are Sean “Diddy” Combs, Samuel L. Jackson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Tyler Perry, Shawn Mendes and Halle Bailey. They will be joining the previously announced presenters namely Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter and Yuh-Jung Youn, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Zoë Kravitz, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Uma Thurman.

It was earlier confirmed that numerous Academy awards categories will not be presented live. According to Variety, this year's Academy Awards event will be more streamlined and television-friendly during which eight categories will be awarded off air and will then be edited to the broadcast. Academy President David Rubin issued a letter and added that "every awards category must be featured on the television broadcast, though eight awards will initially be presented in the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the live broadcast begins."

Oscars 2022 Nominations List

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Costume Design

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World

