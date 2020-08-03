Ozzy Osbourne Makes Shocking Revelation, Says He Felt Like 'dying' Post Spinal Surgery

The rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he thought his life was coming to an end after a spinal surgery, where he also thought that his family was trying to hide the seriousness of his physical condition. Ozzy reportedly had a fall back in 2019 which resulted in him going under the knife. While expressing his pain post-surgery, Osbourne has stated that it was so severe that he assumed he will be dying.

Ozzy Osbourne's post-surgery pain

The Black Sabbath frontman has been struggling with multiple issues surrounding his physical health. He had to cancel his latest concert due to the fall and was also diagnosed with Parkin 2 - a rare form of Parkinson's disease. While speaking on a Sirius XM satellite radio show, Osbourne stated that he is not back to 100 percent but about 75 percent there as it is a slow recovery process. The musical legend has described his struggle with spine injury to be bad news, expressing that he has been in a bad state physically, having a considerable amount of pain.

While recalling the incident, Ozzy Osbourne expressed that he was convinced about dying. He was in a state of 'discomfort, pain and misery', the seriousness of which he thought was being hidden by his family. Though Osbourne has been in physical pain, he has decided to quit taking medications for it.

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, also opened up about his injury while speaking at the Wild RIde Podcast stating Ozzy has been doing really good given the injury he had was terrible. At one point, Ozzy's family thought he would never walk again, but he has only been getting stronger every day, according to his wife Sharon. As of now, Ozzy has expressed that he cannot wait to get back on stage.

Back in January this year, the singer had come forward and revealed that hee has Parkin 2, which he revealed is the cause of his nerve pain and keeps his legs cold. The rock sensation has kept his diagnosis under the wraps for a year but only decided to go public with his diagnosis in 2020. Ozzy believes that music has been his anchor which proved to be instrumental during his recovery.

