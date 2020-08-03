'North To Alaska' Cast: Know The Cast That Is Remembered For Acting In This Comedy

North To Alaska is a comedy film which released in the year 1960. The plot of this film revolves around a man and his friend who are on a mission to find one of their fiancé who has actually married another man. The film has been directed by Henry Hathaway and was received well by the audience for the plot and performances. Here is a look at the cast of the film.

North To Alaska cast

1. John Wayne

John Wayne played the role of Sam McCord in the film North To Alaska. The actor is known for his major roles in various mid-1900 films which worked well with the audience. He is known for his role in films like The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance and The Alamo amongst others.

"I think the lesson you learned on the football field is basic. If the player on the other side of the scrimmage line is as good or better than you, you don't care what color, religion, or nationality he is; you respect him. I’ve tried to live by that all my life.” #JohnWayne pic.twitter.com/vghxpe8FWW — John Wayne Official (@JohnDukeWayne) August 1, 2020

2. Stewart Granger

Stewart Granger can be seen playing the role of George Patt in the film North To Alaska. This London-born actor is the grandson of the famous artist, Luigi Lablache. He is famous for his work in films like Footsteps in the Fog, The Magic Bow, and King Solomon’s Mines.

3. Ernie Kovacs

Ernie Kovacs plays the role of Frankie Canon in the much-loved film. He is an author, comedian, producer, and composer, apart from a capable actor. The audience recognizes him for his role in entertaining films like Bell Book and Candle and The Ernie Kovacs Show.

4. Fabian

Fabian plays the pivotal role of Billy Pratt in the 1960 film. The actor was famous as a teenager whose real name was Fabiano Anthony Forte. He is famous for his work in films like Ten Little Indians and Thunder Alley amongst others.

5. Mickey Shaughnessy

Mickey Shaughnessy can be seen playing the role of Peter Boggs in the film North To Alaska. He is an Irish-American actor who is much-loved for his passionate acting. He has worked in films like Jailhouse Rock and Pocketful of Miracles.

6. Karl Swenson

Karl Swenson plays the important role of Lars Nordquist in this comedy film. He started off his career on the radio and went on to leave a mark in the film industry. He has worked in famous films like The Birds and Hour of the Gun.

Born on this date: Character actor Karl Swenson (July 23, 1908 - October 8, 1978).



Here in THE BIRDS (1963).#botd #btd #KarlSwenson pic.twitter.com/aOUkPzWZtw — The Tinseltown Twins (@TinseltownTwins) July 23, 2019

7. Joe Sawyer

Joe Sawyer plays the role of the Land Commissioner who appears in North To Alaska. The actor has worked in a number of famous films in the 1930s and 1940s. He is famous for his work in films like Gilda, The Grapes of Warth and The King.

Born on this date: Canadian character actor who frequently played tough guys and gangsters, Joe Sawyer (August 29, 1906 - April 21, 1982).



Here in THE PETRIFIED FOREST (1936).#botd #btd #JoeSawyer pic.twitter.com/BKTDWvjGxP — The Tinseltown Twins (@TinseltownTwins) August 29, 2019

8. Kathleen Freeman

Kathleen Freeman can be seen playing the important role of Lena Nordquist in the film. She made her debut as a child artist in the film industry when she was just two years old. She went on to become a pivotal part of films like Innerspace, The Blues Brothers, and The Willies amongst others.

#OnThisDay 1 year ago #JerryLewis passed away. Here he is with #KathleenFreeman in the 1961 movie "The Ladies Man" pic.twitter.com/G0heMBQKhU — Retro-TV Lover (@RetroTV_Nerd) August 20, 2018

9. John Qualen

John Qualen plays the important role of Logger Judge in the film North To Alaska. He is also one of the most familiar character actors of the four crucial decades of sound films. He is recognized for his films like Anatomy of a Murder, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance and Casablanca amongst others.

10. Stanley Adams

Stanley Adams can be seen playing the role of Breezy in North To Alaska. He has been a recognized face in the industry for the small yet impactful roles that he has played. He is remembered for his role in films like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Thunder Alley.

Read 'Bigil' Cast: A Look At Vijay As Michael, Nayanthara As Angel And Other Characters In Film

Also read 'Hidden Figures' Cast: Take A Look At All Actors And Read Interesting Trivia

Who was the female star in North To Alaska?

Actor Capucine was the leading lady in the film North To Alaska. She was a stunning French actor who was loved for her beauty and skills. She has featured in films like The Pink Panther, and What’s New Pussycat? Amongst others. She jumped off the eighth floor in the year 1990 when she was 62 years old.

Who was Angel in North To Alaska?

Angel was a much-loved character from the film North To Alaska. The character was also known by the name Michelle Bonet who possessed captivating beauty in the film. The role was played by the French actor Capucine who left a lasting impact on the audience.

Read 'Aakashamittayee' Cast: Details About Actors Playing Key Roles In This Malayalam Film

Also read World Sanskrit Day: AIR To Broadcast Its First-ever Special Program In Sanskrit

Image Courtesy: A Still From YouTube (tlew2011)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.