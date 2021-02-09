'Pacific Rim: The Black' Gets Action Packed Trailer And New Poster; Check Out Here

Netflix has recently released the new Pacific Rim: The Black trailer and a new Pacific Rim: The Black poster. The animated series promises a lot of action and fight scenes. The story is set around two siblings from Australia in search of their parents after Kaiju ravages the country. During the search, the siblings encounter new creatures, seedy characters and chance alliances. The anime series is set to release March 4, 2021, on Netflix.

Pacific Rim: The Black Trailer

Netflix took to its Twitter space to unveil the trailer of their upcoming animated series Pacific Rim: The Black. The trailer launched on Feb 1, 2021, with Netflix describing its upcoming animated series, Pacific Rim as: “There was a time when Kaiju came out of the Pacific coast to meet gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them. This time has passed. Now Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, learning to a battered and long-abandoned Jaeger to aid them in their quest and give them any hope of survival." The trailer was released with the caption, "We fight, together." out the Pacific Rim trailer below:

Pacific Rim: The Black Poster

Netflix also recently launched the new poster for Pacific Rim: The Black. Along with the poster, Netflix wrote: "Something dark, this way comes." Take a look at the poster below;

Pacific Rim: The Black Cast

Pacific Rim: The Black is brought by Legendary Television and was created by Craig Kyle of the Thor: Ragnarok and Greg Johnson of X-Men: Evolution. The animation is handled by Polygon Pictures, which also worked on Levius, The Ajin: Demi-Human Series and The Godzilla Netflix Original Anime Movie Trilogy, according to Netflix.

A feature film called Pacific Rim had released in 2013. It was an American military fiction monster film. The film is set in the future when Earth is at war with the Kaiju, that are colossal monsters which have emerged from an interdimensional portal on the bottom of the Pacific Ocena. To combat the monsters, humanity unites to create the Jaegers, gigantic humanoid mechas, each controlled by two co-pilots whose minds are joined by a mental link.

Focusing on the war's later days, the story follows Becket, a washed-up Jaeger called out of retirement and teamed with rookie Mako Mori as part of a last-ditch effort to defeat the Kaiju. The original movie Pacific Rim featured actors like Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day, Robert Kazinsky, Max Martini, Ron Perlman, and Mana Ashida. The anime series will premiere on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

