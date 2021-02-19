'Paddington 3' Confirmed; Makers Working 'very Hard' On The Upcoming Film

The third instalment of 2014's blockbuster live-action animated comedy film Paddington is officially in the works, confirmed a recent report by Variety. One of the production companies of the previous Paddington movies, StudioCanal's representatives confirmed Paddington 3 to the American media portal and revealed that the upcoming film is under "active development". The news comes right after actor Hugh Bonneville’s statement about Paddington 3 on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

(Image credit: Paddington Movie Instagram)

'Paddington 3' is being made by the makers with 'utmost craft and care'

For everyone who fell in love with both the instalments of the Paul King directorial Paddington, the makers of the film recently announced a piece of good news for them. In a statement given to Variety, representatives of StudioCanal not only announced the third instalment of the superhit live-action film but also revealed the makers are working "very hard" on the upcoming venture. It was also revealed that Paddington 3, which is also based on Michael Bond's Paddington Bear stories, is being made with "utmost care and craft", just like its previous two parts.

As of yet, not much has been revealed about the upcoming film and details about the next Paddington cast and Paddington plot have been kept under wraps. However, the recent announcement about Paddington 3 comes right after lead actor Hugh Bonneville, who played Henry Brown in the previous two parts, spoke about the film in an interview with Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. In his statement, Brown had revealed that the upcoming instalment was "on the horizon" and had said there was "forward momentum" in the project.

Meanwhile, if the grapevines are to be believed, actors including Ben Whishaw (who lent his voice to Paddington Bear), Sally Hawkins (Mrs Mary Brown) and other lead characters of the film series will reprise their roles in the Paddington 3 as well. For the unversed, director Paul King, who has both written and helmed the first two parts of Paddington, had previously said that although he will not direct the third instalment, he will be associated with the film. The prolific filmmaker is currently busing directing Paddington producer David Heyman's next, the new Charlie and the Chocolate Factory film.

