Netflix’s Much-anticipated Series 'Dota 2' Gets A Release Date; Read Details

Netflix’s much-anticipated series, Dota 2, has so far impressed the audience with its promising poster and teaser. And now, the makers of the series have unveiled a new teaser with the release date of the series. Dota 2 on Netflix is a new anime series based on the multiplayer online battle arena game Dota 2 by Valve. Talking about the series, here’s a look at Dota 2 release date.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Netflix shared a short video that gives glimpses of the series. The 8-episode series is entitled Dota: Dragon's Blood and is scheduled to be available for worldwide streaming on March 25, 2021. Along with the post, the makers also wrote, “Here's a little love from us, to you. Yes, you. You know who you are”. Take a look.

Here's a little love from us, to you. Yes, you. You know who you are. pic.twitter.com/AGlnOi3NIf — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 17, 2021

Also read | Dota 2 New Hero, Hoodwink: Here Are All New Abilities Of This New Hero

The official Twitter handle of Dota 2 also penned a sweet note that read, “We're excited to announce a brand-new anime series exploring the Dota universe like never before”. It also added, “we look forward to sharing this new adventure with you when it premieres on Netflix March 25”. Take a look at the post.

We're excited to announce a brand-new anime series exploring the Dota universe like never before. As fellow fans of Dota and its passionate global community, we look forward to sharing this new adventure with you when it premieres on Netflix March 25.https://t.co/rHcL5QSi5b — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) February 17, 2021

Also read | CS:GO Joins Dota 2 In Surpassing $100 Million Prize Money Mark

About Dragon Knight Dota 2

According to a Netflix press release, the upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight dedicated to wiping the scourge out of the face of the world. Davion becomes entangled in events far larger than he could have ever dreamed after encounters with the great, ancient eldwurm and the noble Princess Mirana on her own hidden mission. Dragon's Blood was developed under the leadership of the screenwriter and producer Ashley Edward Miller, who previously worked on movies such as X-Men: First Class, Thor and Terminator: Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Animation for the show will be done by Studio MIR, which also made films like The Legend of Korra and Netflix's Voltron: Legendary Defender. In 2013, Valve released Dota 2 as a sequel to Defense of the Ancients, the MOBA mod for Blizzard's Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos. It's not as popular as it has been in recent years, but Valve hopes to keep players interested in rolling out hero updates throughout the year instead of bundling them all in one huge release.

Also read | Dota 2's The International Becomes Most Lucrative Esports Event With $34.4m Prize Pool

Also read | DOTA 2 Battle Pass Prize Pool For TI 2020 Breaches $30 Million Mark

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.