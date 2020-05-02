Padma Lakshmi Has A Hilarious Take On The News Of School Holidays Being Extended; Watch

Padma Lakshmi has just found out that schools will not resume until fall due to the Coronavirus in the USA. Hence, the Top Chef host took to social media to share her immediate reaction after receiving the news. The video was hilarious and had fans rolling in the aisles over the post.

Padma Lakshmi has a hilarious take on the news of school holidays being extended

The video begins with Padma Lakshmi teaching her viewers how to make a margarita. She then mentions that she has just found out about the extension of school leaves due to the Coronavirus. While talking, Padma adds a few cucumbers, lime, agave syrup and sparkling water to the cocktail. Finally, the Top Chef star reaches out for tequila, looks at the camera and says she will add just a little bit of the drink to her cocktail. What follows next is Padma Lakshmi chugging almost the entire bottle of tequila leaving it barely half empty.

When you hear kids won’t be going back to school until September: pic.twitter.com/HWLacROGcO — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 1, 2020

Relatable content, as always — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) May 2, 2020

I did not expect that ending lmaoooo — Kabo0s (@Kabo0s85) May 1, 2020

Padma are you ok? — Liam Stack (@liamstack) May 2, 2020

Weirdly enough I had "Padma Lakshmi necking a bottle of tequila" on my COVID bingo card — 65 Feral Jellicles (@LXV) May 2, 2020

Problem is, now she needs to put tequila back on her shopping list. — katillac (@kat_deville) May 2, 2020

Damn lol — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 2, 2020

Fans found this reaction hilarious as the message of being stressed out with kids at home was evident. Padma Lakshmi is a mom to a ten-year-old daughter Krishna. Lakshmi often shares several pictures of herself and her daughter having fun; however, the extension may have come as a hard-hitting truth to the Top Chef star. What was funnier was that Padma Lakshmi warning her viewers to drink responsibly, to drink less while her action was quite the contrary. Hence, the video provided a good laugh to fans all over social media. Padma Lakshmi shared the full-length video on her Instagram. The Top Chef star has been also sharing several recipes of various food items on social media to keep her fans entertained during this quarantine season.

