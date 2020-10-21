Pale Rider Cast: Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty & Others Who Starred In The 80s Western

Pale Rider is a Western classical film, released in the year 1985. It was directed as well as bankrolled by Clint Eastwood, who also played the focal character of The Preacher in the movie. The movie released to high acclaims from the audience as well as critics and became the highest-grossing Western film of the 80s with earnings of $41 million. Read on to know details about Pale Rider’s cast.

Pale Rider cast and characters

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood played the lead role of the Preacher in the movie. The actor who started his career in the year 1954 has been an active part of the industry since. He has acted in over 65 movies whereas has direction/productions credits for over 40 titles. He has also acted in 8 TV shows. Eastwood’s latest work was in the 2018 movie The Mule where he played the role of Earl Stone.

Michael Moriarty

Michael Moriarty plays the role of Hull Barret in the movie Pale Rider. The actor has been a part of the industry for 49 year since his debut in 1971 with the movie My Old Man’s Place. He is popular for his roles in Holocaust, Law & Order, Bang the Drum Slowly, Who'll Stop the Rain, Q: The Winged Serpent, The Stuff, Pale Rider, Troll, Courage Under Fire, and Shiloh. He has appeared in huge number of movie and television titles. The actor’s latest appearance on TV was in the show Masters Of Horror in the year 2006 and he recently appeared in the movie King Cohen: The Wild World of Filmmaker Larry Cohen as himself in 2017.

Other cast of Pale Rider

Carrie Snodgress plays Sarah Wheeler, Richard Dysart plays Coy LaHood, Chris Pine plays Josh LaHood, Sydney Penny plays Megan Wheeler, John Russell plays Marshal Stockburn and Richard Kiel plays Club. It also features Dough McGrath, Chuck Lafont and Jeffrey Weissman as Spider, Eddie and Teddy Conway, with S. A. Griffin, Jack Radosta, Robert Winley, Billy Drago, Jeffrey Josephson and John Dennis Johnston as Deputy Folke, Grissom, Kobold, Mather, Sedge and Tucker, respectively. The film also features Charles Hallahan, Marvin J. McIntyre, Fran Ryan, Richard Hamilton and Terrence Evans.

