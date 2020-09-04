'Galaxy Quest' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Play

Galaxy Quest is a classic sci-fi comedy that came out in the year 1999. The film is a homage to other iconic Sci-fi movies, like Star Trek. The movie wasn’t a box-office hit but eventually became a favourite in the comedy genre and has garnered quite a strong cult following over the years. Read to know about Galaxy Quest cast:

Cast of 'Galaxy Quest'

Tim Allen

Tim Allen stars as Jason Nesmith and plays Commander Peter Quincy Taggart, NSEA Protector Commander, and was the lead character of the series.

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver stars as Gwen DeMarco and plays Lieutenant Tawny Madison, the ship's communications officer, who was the only officer aboard to be able to give orders to the ship's computer.

Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman stars as Alexander Dane and plays Dr. Lazarus, the ship's science officer. He is also a member of the Mak'tar which is an alien species known for their super intelligence and psionic powers.

Tony Shalhoub

Tony Shalhoub stars as Fred Kwan and plays Tech Sergeant Chen who is the ship's chief engineer.

Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell stars as Guy Fleegman who handles the cast at conventions and also portrayed as "redshirt" which was a short-lived minor character for a single episode, and is referred to as "Crewman #6".

Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell stars as Tommy Webber and plays Lieutenant Laredo and actor Corbin Bleu plays the role of younger Laredo.

Other supporting roles

Enrico Colantoni plays Mathesar who leads the Thermians. Robin Sachs stars as Roth'h'ar Sarris who is the General leading the reptilian humanoids. Patrick Breen stars as Quellek. Missi Pyle as Laliari, Jed Rees as Teb, Justin Long plays Brandon, Wayne Pere as Lathe, Samuel Lloyd as Neru.

About Galaxy Quest

Galaxy Quest is an American Sci-Fi in the comedy genre. Directed by Dean Parisot and scripted by David Howard and Robert Gordon, it is a parody as well as a tribute to Star Trek and the iconic film's fans. The film sees Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell and Daryl Mitchell in pivotal roles. The film performed moderately at the box-office and got positive reviews from the critics.

It secured the Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation. It also made to the list of nominations of 10 Saturn awards which included Best Science Fiction Film and Best Director for Parisot, Best Actress for Weaver, and Best Supporting Actor for Rickman, out of which Alan Rickman won the Best Actor. Later on, Galaxy Quest became one of the cult movies of the sci-fi genre. It became a comedy favourite amongst the general audience.

