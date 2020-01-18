Pamela Anderson Recreates Her Iconic Slo-mo 'Baywatch' Run For A Commercial Ad; Watch

Pamela Anderson's famous slow-motion run across the beach on Baywatch is considered one of the most iconic slow-motion runs of all time and made her a worldwide sensation. The Barb Wire actor hit the beach in Australia for a commercial ad shoot wherein she recreated her slow-motion run from Baywatch.

Pamela Anderson's iconic slo-mo Baywatch run in 2020:

The actor recently starred in an Ultra Tune car care commercial ad which was shot across Australia's Gold Coast in late November 2019 and the final cut was released online.

Anderson recreated her famous slo-mo run for the brand's 'Unexpected Situations' 2020 campaign. The mother of two donned a slinky black wetsuit with a deep neckline for the commercial and is seen alongside the Australian footballer Warwick Capper. Check out the commercial ad below:

And you thought we couldn't go any bigger than our last TV commercial?!?



Well we did! Watch @PamelaAnderson save the day in the latest #UnexpectedSituation pic.twitter.com/nDe2CWMOsY — Ultra Tune (@UltraTuneAust) January 17, 2020

Pamela Anderson's videos have made headlines several times and the brand is reportedly expecting the same as Ultra Tune's ads have been known to be controversial in the past, previously starring the likes of Charlie Sheen and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

However, talking about Anderson's commercial, the chairman of Ultra Tune Sean Buckley told a bulletin that he believes that girls saving the man in the commercial will resonate with the audience this time around.

Buckley then added that they have spun the whole ad concept around so the girls are saving the man. He further added that he thinks that Capper is brilliant and has a lot of charisma while Pamela is amazing and looks really good and defined her as a spring chicken.

