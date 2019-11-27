The Debate
Pamela Anderson's Baywatch Pic Vs Cyrus Sahukar's Pic: Who Did It Better? Details Inside

Bollywood News

After Pamela Anderson, Cyrus Sahukar recreates the Baywatch scene with a funny throwback picture with Ranvijay Singha and Purab Kohli. Read to know more.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
pamela anderson's baywatch pic

Pamela Anderson, recently, re-created her Baywatch moment as she was seen running on a beach in a skin-tight wet swimsuit. The actor played the role of CJ Parker in the movie Baywatch and was reportedly was shooting an advertisement for a car servicing firm on the Gold Coast Beach in Brisbane, Australia. Pamela Anderson who is termed as an age-defying beauty by her fans and followers made a lot of eyeball turn with her sensational look.

The actor was spotted showing off her curves in a skin-tight, unzipped wet swimsuit. Her blonde wavy curls appeared to be flowing in the sea-breeze which added charm to her look. She used heavy mascara to highlight her eyes. She also wore black sunglasses that completed her sensational avatar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Favoriteceleb (@favoritecelebs30) on

Baywatch fever does not end here. The famous actor and VJ, Cyrus Sahukar who is popular for his comic timing also re-created a Baywatch moment. Cyrus Sahukar took to Instagram to share a picture of him with Ranvijay Singha and Purab Kohli. All three of them are seen running on a beach. Cyrus Sahukar once again made his fans and followers laugh by his funny version of the iconic Baywatch scene.

Here’s the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by cyrus sahukar (@cyrus_sahukar) on

Here’s how fans reacted towards Cyrus’s funny version of the Baywatch scene:

cyrus Sahukar

Cyrus Sahukar

Here's how celebrities reacted:

Cyrus Sahukar

Published:
COMMENT
