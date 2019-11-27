Pamela Anderson's Baywatch Pic Vs Cyrus Sahukar's Pic: Who Did It Better? Details Inside

Pamela Anderson, recently, re-created her Baywatch moment as she was seen running on a beach in a skin-tight wet swimsuit. The actor played the role of CJ Parker in the movie Baywatch and was reportedly was shooting an advertisement for a car servicing firm on the Gold Coast Beach in Brisbane, Australia. Pamela Anderson who is termed as an age-defying beauty by her fans and followers made a lot of eyeball turn with her sensational look.

The actor was spotted showing off her curves in a skin-tight, unzipped wet swimsuit. Her blonde wavy curls appeared to be flowing in the sea-breeze which added charm to her look. She used heavy mascara to highlight her eyes. She also wore black sunglasses that completed her sensational avatar.

Baywatch fever does not end here. The famous actor and VJ, Cyrus Sahukar who is popular for his comic timing also re-created a Baywatch moment. Cyrus Sahukar took to Instagram to share a picture of him with Ranvijay Singha and Purab Kohli. All three of them are seen running on a beach. Cyrus Sahukar once again made his fans and followers laugh by his funny version of the iconic Baywatch scene.

Here’s the post:

Here’s how fans reacted towards Cyrus’s funny version of the Baywatch scene:

Here's how celebrities reacted:

