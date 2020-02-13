The Debate
Pamela Anderson Shares Message Of Betrayal & Pain Following Split With Husband Jon Peters

Hollywood News

'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson recently split from her husband in less than two weeks of getting married at a secret ceremony in Malibu earlier last month.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pamela

Actor Pamela Anderson has been in the news for her recent marriage and then divorce a few days with her rumoured long time beau, producer Jon Peters. The Baywatch star split from her husband of less than two weeks, Jon Peters earlier this month. Anderson, 52, and Peters, 74, got married in Malibu on January 20 in a private ceremony but never filed for a marriage certificate.

Following the split, Pamela Anderson took to her Instagram account to post pictures of herself with captions like "I'm not an easy wife".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

Read | Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters get hitched in secret ceremony at Malibu

Recently, she posted a long message of encouragement for herself as she wrote, "We are all getting our share in this crazy world". She added, "As long as we are wrestling we are alive. As long as we recognize insanity we are sane."

Speaking about betrayal and disappointment, she wrote, "It is better to be betrayed than not to trust, better to be disappointed than not to love. Don't ever run from pain, just face it allow it to be and it will pass. And we will have grown to the next level." The message was shared on top of a black-and-white photo of the 52-year-old actor on the actor's Instagram stories.

pam anderson

News of the actor's separation from her husband came within two weeks of their wedding.

Read | Pamela Anderson & Jon Peters part ways less than 2 weeks after wedding

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another.", said Pamela Anderson in a statement.

Read | Pamela Anderson recreates her iconic slo-mo 'Baywatch' run for a commercial ad; watch 

"Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy," Anderson said in a statement to an international entertainment news portal.

Read | Pamela Anderson and other celebs who ended their marriage in less than a month 

(With Agency Inputs)

 

 

