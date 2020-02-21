Pamela Anderson’s Ex Jon Peters Dismisses Claim Of Paying Off $200,000 Of Her Debts

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters’ short-lived married life has again gained the attraction of their fans. The marriage, which happened in a closed ceremony on January 20, 2020, in Malibu, was the fifth marriage for Baywatch actor Pamela Anderson.

After the marriage broke up, it was reported that Jon Peters claimed to have paid off Pamela Anderson's $200,000 debt during their short-lived union. Pamela slammed the claims and called them "entirely fabricated" and "ludicrous." After this, Jon Peters also came out and talked to a daily where he expressed the truth. Here is what Jon Peters had to say about the claims.

Pamela Anderson’s Ex dismisses claim of paying off $200,000 of her debts

While speaking to the daily, Jon Peters recently expressed that he has not spoken to anyone in the press. He also added that he knows Pamela since she was 20 years old and also added that he loved her then and also loves her till now. Jon also expressed that they are still friends and they will always be friends.

In the interview with the daily, Jon also expressed that he has helped Pamela with what she needed. He also added that whatever happened was between them. In the interview, Jon Peters also added that Pamela is great and ended his statements.

After this, Pamela Anderson also spoke to the daily and expressed that she is financially independent. She added that she does not need people to pay her bills. She also added that she owns a $10 million house in Malibu Colony which she has rented for $40,000 month. Pamela further added that the rent is more than enough to cover her bills and expenses.

(Image Credits: Pamela Anderson Facebook)

