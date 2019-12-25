Here Are Some Of India's Homegrown Rock Band The Local Train's Popular Songs

The Local Train is a popular indie band that is highly appreciated by fans for its soulful songs. Their inspiring and insightful lyrics is something people look forward to. This local train's album 'Aalas ka Pedh' became one of 2015's highest-selling albums. After this album was released successfully, the band saw a huge demand for their beautiful music. They were invited to perform for numerous college gatherings, clubs and major festivals throughout the world. Check out their 5 best songs below:

5 top songs of Indie band The Local Train

Aaoge Tum Kabhi

The band recorded the first video "Aaoge Tum Kabhi." After this video, it surpassed 3.2 million views on youtube virally. The song was sung by Raman Negi, and was released in the year 2015.

Aaftaab

This is the second single release of the 2nd album ' Vaaqif' from The Local Train. This song has been looping on many people's playlist since the public got to know about its release.

Dilnawaz

This is one of the popular songs of the band. It is the song from the album Vaaqif, which was released in the year 2018. The song genre is usually rock. The song gives out some meaningful sentences which make us think over. This song was a massive hit among many and was definitely on the favourite list of several youngsters.

Choo lo

Choo lo took over many different songs. This song made them more popular as it touched millions of hearts. This song is from the album Aalas Ka Pedh, which was released in the year 2015. The lead vocals were from Raman Negi. The song will give you Goosebumps with the meaning of the lyrics.

Dil mere

Dil mere song will stop everything around you. The song gives you the feel which no other song can. You will want to stop for a moment and just listen to them to feel calm. The song is sung by the artists of The local train, from the album Aalas Ka Pedh, released in the year 2015.

