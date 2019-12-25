Famous East 17 Band Performs At Lonesome Boatman Gastropub In Clane

Famous band East 17 which topped the Christmas charts in 1994 with classic 'Stay Another Day' has been on the number one spot for five weeks. The band has performed a special performance at The Lonesome Boatman gastropub in Clane on the evening of December 23. The song beat Mariah Carey’s big festive anthem, All I Want For Christmas. The East 17 singer and the lead songwriter Tony Mortimer had written the ballad about the tragic death of his brother. The owners of the pub have connections with the band and fortunately, the singers agreed to perform at the venue as part of its Kildare Winter Fest series.

Manager delighted to host East 17

John Humphreys, manager of The Lonesome Boatman said that the band is very famous and they were delighted to host them on Monday night. He added that the 'Stay Another Day' song is very synonymous with Christmas for people and the atmosphere over there was fantastic. He said that December 23 is a big night as people tend to be done with their Christmas shopping and head to enjoy the festive season. He assured that the ambience would be great and there will be a lot of very big East 17 fans. East 17 band consists of original members Terry Coldwell, Robbie Craig since 2014 and Joe Livermore since 2019. The original line up had ohn Hendy, Brian Harvey, and Tony Mortimer.

Third single hit from East 17

Stay Another Day song was the third single hit from East 17’s second album Steam. The Stay Another Day video features the band wearing white furry parkas and black leather jackets. The Lonesome Boatman was established on the Main Street of Clane last March. East 17 is expected to perform next year in the UK and Denmark. The other performances include the Oasis tribute band Live Forever on December 27 and DJ Mark McCabe on the occasion of New Year.

