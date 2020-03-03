'Paranormal Activity 7' Is On The Way, Jason Blum Confirms The Film Is In Development

Paranormal Activity is coming back to the big screen. It was said the 2015 film Paranormal Activity: Ghost Dimension was the last film in the franchise but now the makers have confirmed that Paranormal Activity 7 is under development. Find out more details about this seventh installment of the horror franchise here.

'Paranormal Activity 7' is on the way

Paranormal Activity is an iconic horror franchise in pop culture. The makers of the cult classic had announced that Paranormal Activity: Ghost Dimensions will be the last film in the franchise. But according to a recent media portal’s report, Paranormal Activity 7 will soon hit the big screen and is already under development.

According to a media portal’s report, Jason Blum who is the producer of the seventh installment has confirmed the news. In his interview with another media portal, Jason said Chris Landon will be once again joining hands on the franchise. Landon has been working on the Paranormal Activity for ages.

Also read | 'Girl On The Third Floor' Explained; Here Is All You Should Know About The Horror Film

Chris Landon is famously known for writing the scripts for Paranormal Activity 2- 4. Apart from writing scripts, Chris Landon is also known for directing the movie The Marked Ones. He was the director for both Happy Death Day and Happy Death 2U.

According to the media portal’s report, it was rumoured that Paranormal Activity will be releasing on March 19, 2021. But this release date talk has been going around since last June. Paranormal Activity 7 is definitely good news for the franchise’s fans.

Also read | 'It's More Than Just A Horror Film': Samantha Akkineni On Her Next With Ashwin Saravanan

But even horror producer Jason Blum confirmed the news regarding Paranormal Activity 7 back in an interview 2015 Blum did not seem curious regarding the seventh installment of the franchise. Back in an interview with another media portal, Jason Blum said that he and other makers of the film do not want to grind the franchise to the ground and hence Ghost Dimension will be the last film of the franchise.

Also read | Indie Horror Movies From Daniel Isn't Real To Girl On The Third Floor That You Must Watch

Also read | Japanese Horror Movies That You Cannot Binge-watch Alone!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.