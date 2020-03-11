'Parasite', 'Bedevilled' & other Korean Thrillers You Need To Add To Your Watch-list

South Korean films are globally popular and are watched with great enthusiasm across the globe. Different genres of films are largely enjoyed by audiences especially thriller, comedy and drama. As such films not only will keep you glued to the screens but also the unpredictable twists and turn in them will keep you on your toes throughout the film. Take a look at some Korean films you need to add to your watch-list.

Korean Drama Films You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Parasite

Directed by popular South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, Parasite is amidst the most successful black comedy thriller and drama films of the year. Parasite has done tremendous business world-wide. The film had a world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May 2019. Apart from that, Parasite has won several other awards like 77th Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film. In fact, Parasite is all set to be made into a TV series by HBO.

Old Boy

It is a thriller starring Min-Sik-Choi, Ji Tae Yoo and is a must-watch film if drama excites you. The film is hard-hitting and the cinematography of Old Boy is said to leave the audience speechless. The thriller scenes will definitely remind you of Parasite. It is a story about a boy being kidnapped for fifteen years, and how he seeks revenge from his kidnapper after he is set free.

Memories of Murder

Yet another masterpiece by Bong Joon-ho is his 2003 famous flick Memories of Murder. As the name suggests, Memories of Murder is a drama thriller which is based on the murder mystery of a couple of women in Korea. Memories of Murder also showcases the struggles two investigators go through in order to find the killer and rapist of dead women in the Korean province.

Bedevilled

This is a revenge-drama film directed by Cheol -soo Jang. Bedevilled is a film about mental and physical abuse, starring Yeong Hie-Seo, Seong- Won JI. You surely need to watch it if you are a fan of thriller movies. Bedevilled is beautifully written, with an unusual story plot. A highly recommended film, if you enjoy Korean drama.

