Bong Joon Ho's Best Movies; From 'Parasite', 'Okja' To 'The Host'

Bong Joon Ho began his career as a Korean screenwriter and then moved to directing films. His films are generally known to evoke an uncomfortable aura and he has so far touched varied themes. His movies tend to capture humour, casual cruelty and a concept of empathy, here are some of his best-directed films.

Best movies directed by Bong Joon Ho

Okja (2017)

Okja is an animated lover oriented film which is the story of a girl and a mutant super pig. After her pig is captured by the U.S authorities, the film depicts her journey to the pig’s rescue. The film has a lot of emotional scenes and unleashes the brutal ideas of a human being.

Snowpiercer (2013)

After Bong Joon Ho got a lot of appreciation for his film Mother, a lot of actors were keen on working with him. He worked on this science fiction film which was adapted from a novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques lob. The movie is set in future which kills everyone on the planet after a climate change operation goes wrong.

Mother (2009)

Mother was the first film which gave Bong Joon Ho his celebrity status. The film focuses on the struggle a mother faces while she finds the murderer who framed her son in killing a girl. The movie was a superhit and even won several awards at many film festivals.

The Host (2006)

Bong Joon Ho’s first commercial success was this film The Host. He focuses on a Godzilla kind of monster and then shifts it to a family who tries to rescue their daughter, from the monster’s clutches. But, the main focus of the film is the pollution in the river leading to a different mutation in the river.

Barking Dogs (2000)

Barking Dogs is a humourous movie of a jobless college lecturer who is irritated by the sound of dogs in the neighbourhood and plans to take some action. The film was a dark comedy which also has a sense of innocence.

