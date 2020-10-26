Paris Hilton Sparks Engagement Rumours, Posts 'Happily Ever After' Pic With Beau Carter

One of the most popular socialites of America, Paris Hilton recently stirred up some engagement rumours among her fans. The 39-year-old celebrity posted a picture of her and her boyfriend, Carter Reum, on her Instagram. The caption that she wrote along with the post, immediately sparked rumours of a possible engagement. See how fans reacted and if they think the couple has taken their relationship to the next level.

Paris Hilton’s engagement rumours strike after cryptic post

On October 25, 2020, the businesswoman-socialite took to her Instagram to post a romantic photo of her and her boyfriend, Carter. In the photo, Carter can be seen holding Paris in his arms as both look at each other with much love in their eyes. While Carter looks handsome in an eye-catchy navy-blue suit, Paris is looking elegant in a black dress.

The couple looks smitten in love while sharing a ‘happily ever after’ moment with each other. The couple appears to be standing in front of a stunning pink Disney castle image with sparkles all around them. ‘And they lived happily ever after,’ Paris captioned this post.

Hilton’s Instagram followers cannot stop congratulating her

Soon after Paris posted the picture on her social media account, fans rushed to her comments section to congratulate the socialite. While some showered their favourite fashion icon with heart emojis, some left compliments for the couple. Some others expressed their happiness for their engagement, and some wished them lots of happiness. A fan wrote, ‘Congratulations, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!’ while another said, ‘Queen Paris.’

Carter’s laugh is Paris Hilton’s favourite song

Paris Hilton’s photos receive enormous amounts of love on her social media platforms. Her Instagram sees vibrant and dazzling images of moments from her personal and professional life. On October 4, 2020, Paris Hilton posted a photo of the couple on National Boyfriend Day. She called Carter her heaven, his laugh her favourite song and said that his arms were her home. Similarly, Paris posted a picture of them on September 30, 2020, and captioned it ‘You are my Sun, My Moon And all my stars.’ Fans were quick to comment on the post with things like ‘mom and dad.’

Paris is a model, DJ, hotel heiress, media personality and a businesswoman. She has a large fan-base and is popular for her iconic fashion sense and looks that she has portrayed in the past. Although her life may look glamorous, there are many things that have shaped her as a person. In an exclusive documentary for YouTube Originals, details about Paris Hilton’s childhood and teenage life was disclosed. She talked about her abusive life growing up and what shaped her to be the person she is today.

