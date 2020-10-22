Paris Hilton Pens Birthday Wish For Long-time Friend Kim Kardashian; Fans Say 'legends'

Keeping Up with the Kardashians-fame Kim Kardashian has turned a year older today, i.e. Thursday, October 22, 2020. To mark this day, several friends and celebrities of the actor went on to share adorable pictures, videos and also penned some sweet wishes and notes for the birthday girl. Among the many people to wish her, Paris Hilton also took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her long-time friend Kim Kardashian.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Paris Hilton shared a music video from one of her singles. Kim is seen in a silver shimmery dress and opted for a high ponytail hairdo and dewy makeup. Paris can be seen switching her attire several times in the entire song.

Along with this video, Paris penned a sweet birthday wish for her best friend. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @KimKardashian! ðŸŽˆðŸŽ‚ðŸŽˆ So many fun memories togetherðŸ¥°”. She added, “Sending you so much love on your special day #BirthdayGirl ðŸ¥³”. Check out the video below.

As soon as the post shared by Paris Hilton surfaced online, fans of the duo couldn’t stop themselves but appreciated the post. While some of them called the duo “legends”, others went on to wish Kim Kardashian on her birthday. Several others were also seen flooding the comment section with several happy emojis and more. The post also garnered heaps of praise, likes and positive comments from netizens. Take a look at a few comments from fans on the actor’s post.

About Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian’s equation

Since they were children, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have been known to be close to each other. Kim Kardashian has also spoken about how she and Paris Hilton used to almost always be together. During 2003-2006, Hilton was a part of The Simple Life and worked with Nicole Richie on the project. Kim Kardashian is reported to have made many appearances on the show. As the years went by, Kim and Paris lost touch and drifted apart. However, the duo has now once again started making appearances together. Check out Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian's photos.

