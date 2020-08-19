Paris Hilton Reveals Its Hard For Her To Be Normal In Tell-all Documentary 'This Is Paris'

Paris Hilton will be making some shocking revelations in her tell-all documentary titled This is Paris. The socialite's documentary trailer gives a glimpse of the trauma she suffered in her childhood which ultimately shaped her life and public image, which she deems to be a different character from how she genuinely feels from the inside.

The trailer furthermore features Paris Hilton admitting that she finds it hard to be normal as she is used to putting up a character in front of the world and cameras the whole time. Check out the trailer below -

Paris Hilton's new documentary

The new YouTube Originals documentary will feature Paris Hilton opening up about the difficulties she faced as a teenager. The trailer for This is Paris has promised an intimate look at the reality star's life. It showcases Paris breaking down in tears after recalling her childhood trauma, she claims that her public persona was crafted by her as a response to the trauma.

Paris can be seen sharing that she still has nightmares about her younger days and the only thing which kept her going during that phase were her goals, aspirations and what she wanted to become once she gets out of the troubled times.

Image courtesy - Paris Hilton Instagram

The trailer furthermore includes Paris Hilton claiming that though people think they know her, they don't actually. The reality star adds furthermore that she has always only put on a facade of being happy, with footage from her past and present showcased in the trailer.

The documentary promises to showcase a genuine and unfiltered look at Hilton's life, with the star saying that she sometimes doesn't know who she is and that she has been stuck with the portrayal of a persona for years.

This is Paris documentary has been directed by Alexandra Dean, a well-known documentarian. It will be debuting on Hilton's YouTube channel in September 2020. The documentary will also feature appearances from Kyle Richards, Kim Kardashian West, Nicky Hilton and her mother Kathy Hilton. This is Paris will look at the complex reality of the TV personality's life as she opens up about surviving childhood trauma, violent relationships and harsh exposure to mainstream media.

