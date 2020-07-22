Paris Hilton Gets Jitters Before Getting Candid About Her Childhood In Documentary

American actress-model Paris Hilton seems to be feeling those jitters before her upcoming documentary that will unveil a new side of the actress. The YouTube Originals documentary This Is Paris will share some unknown deepest secrets of the star. According to reports by an international media outlet, the 39-year-old actress revealed that she is preparing herself to discuss the mental abuse that she underwent as a teenager at boarding school in Utah and some other candid moments of her life.

Talking to the media outlet, the actress reportedly said that she is really nervous about the documentary and admitted that she is finding it really hard to take everything. The actress said that certain things are very personal for her and she does not like disclosing any of the information about her. Continuing, the House of Wax actress explained that nobody knows the real side of the actress. She even said that something happened in her childhood which she does not like to share or talk about as she still faces nightmares about it.

As per reports, according to the documentary description, This Is Paris unfolds the hidden past of the global icon. The actress will confront the heartbreaking trauma that has built her what she is today. Reportedly, the documentary will narrate the real story of a teenage girl who was desperate to escape into fantasy and create a world of fame. According to reports, Hilton's sister Nicky Rothschild Hilton and their mother Kathy Hilton will also appear in the documentary.

The documentary is helmed by Emmy-winning director Alexandra Dean and produced by Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation. As per reports, during an appearance on a talk show in early March, Hilton said that filming the documentary over the course of a year was something very therapeutic for her. The actress reportedly exclaimed that over the due course of time, she became close with the director and that’s when she started dwelling in the past. Adding, Paris reportedly said that when people will see her story through the documentary, they will see a different side of the model.

(Image credit: Paris Hilton/ Instagram)

