Paris Hilton Says She's Entering US Presidential Race; May Make Oval Office 'heart-shaped'

Paris Hilton has put forth her bid in the race for US top office soon after American rapper Kanye West made a shocking statement about his decision to take on Donlad Trump and Joe Biden in the upcomign elections. Hilton, however, has been updating her social media handles regularly for her own campaign as she seemingly mocks the God's Plan hitmaker's announcement.

In her latest tweet, the Hilton Hotels heiress has shared a sensational pictures of herself on the President's table that has the American flag in the background. With hashtags that read 'Paris for President', Hilton has expressed her desire to redecorate the Oval Office 'with a woman's touch' and change it to 'Heart Shape Office'.

After a lot of thought and consideration. I’ve decided the Oval Office needs some redecorating and a woman’s touch. ✨👸🏼💅🏻✨ #ParisForPresident ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/JxtPTSQ8C2 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 7, 2020

Should I make the Oval Office into a Heart Shape Office? 💁🏼‍♀️💗 #ParisForPresident ⚡️👸🏼⚡️ pic.twitter.com/UnzHmSBCZP — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 7, 2020

Her social media updates have been making headlines with their hilarious mimicry of a presidential campaign with a touch of the glamour that she's known for. In fact, she posted an interview video which seems like her modeling portfolio where she claims, “I’m definitely going to paint it pink because white is just too boring”.

She's has also pitched Rihanna as the Vice President by describing her choice as “Definitely a woman who is honest that will tell you the truth when your outfit isn’t cute and she has to be hot”. Along with this, Paris has also churned out interesting slogans for her campaign including 'That's Hot' and 'Make America Hot Again'.

Kanye's Fourth of July revelation

American rapper, singer, songwriter Kanye West announcement on the Fourth of July that he will be running for President of the United States. He tweeted his intentions of running for the top office through Twitter on America's 244th Independence Day on Saturday and wrote, "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION" complete with an American flag emoji. He even garnered the attention and support of SpaceX CEO elon Musk who instantly replied to his tweet by offering his 'full support' in West's campaign.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

