Paris Hilton Reveals Story Behind Her Engagement Ring, Calls It A 'beautiful Love Story'

Paris Hilton revealed the story behind her engagement ring from her fiancé on On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Monday, March 1, 2021. The 40-year-old socialite and entrepreneur said that it was inspired by “the La Palette [café] in Paris." She further said in the interview that the ring was called ‘The Paris’ not only because of her name but because of her love for the café in Paris. She also revealed that fiancé Carter Reum has designed the emerald cut diamond ring with Jean Dousset, the great-great-grandson of famous French jewellery designer, Louis Cartier. She added that she felt Reum had done good in his choice.

The story behind Paris Hilton's engagement ring

During the course of her chat with Seacrest, Paris Hilton said that her ring had a beautiful love story behind it and she was obsessed with it. She also explained the design of her ring, saying there were fifteen diamonds going around it and a sapphire ‘P’ on the inside. She also showed her ring on the camera for viewers to try and understand what she was explaining.

The 40-year-old said on the show that she did not plan on having a long engagement and wanted to get married as soon as possible. She revealed that she and fiancé Carter would tie the knot this year itself and said that 2021 was going to be a big year for them. She said that as she had revealed earlier she had begun receiving IVF treatments and planned on starting a family as soon as the two of them tied the knot.

Paris Hilton’s fiancé and she started dating last year after being friends for over 15 years. Carter Reum popped the question on February 13 as the two were enjoying so much time together on a private island to bring in Hilton’s 40th birthday. The news of their engagement was broken on February 17, 2021. Hilton told Vogue that she was really excited for the new chapter of her life and to be given a chance to live her life with such a supportive partner. She said that he was totally worth the wait as the two were equals in the relationship and brought out the best in each other.

