What Happened To Paris Hilton? The American Singer Opens Up About Childhood Trauma

Paris Hilton will be featuring in an upcoming documentary titled This Is Paris. The documentary will be released as a YouTube Original. The trailer for This Is Paris was released on August 17, 2020, on Paris Hilton’s YouTube channel.

In addition to Paris, her sister, Nicky Rothschild-Hilton, and her mother Kathy Hilton will also be featured in the YouTube Original. In the trailer of the documentary, Paris has revealed that she had been through a traumatic childhood experience and is ready to talk about it now. Read on to know, “What happened to Paris Hilton?”

Read | Game of Thrones' Samwell Tarly might be the true heir to Westeros according to this theory

What happened to Paris Hilton?

Paris Hilton is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, who was the founder of Hilton Hotels. Although fame and fortune were always a part of Paris’ life, she has experienced various hardships as well. Her new documentary This Is Paris will dive into the dark and difficult side of the socialite’s life.

Read | 'Game of Thrones' fans want George RR Martin 'imprisoned' for not meeting deadline

According to a report by Daily Mail, when she was in high school, Paris was sent away to the glitzy boarding school in the scenic state of Utah. The report further mentions that Hilton’s time at the boarding school was traumatising for her. She is yet to reveal the details of what had happened at the school. In the trailer of the YouTube Original documentary, Hilton revealed that she still has nightmares from the "mental abuse" she had endured as a teen.

Read | Paris Hilton speaks about her childhood trauma in 'This is Paris' trailer; watch

When is the Paris Hilton's Documentary releasing?

This Is Paris will be releasing on September 14, 2020. The official description of This Is Paris reads: "Paris confronts the heartbreaking trauma that forged who she is today. This deeply compelling portrait tells the real story of a teenage girl desperate to escape into fantasy and sheds new light on the insta-fame culture that Paris helped to create."

Read | Kim Kardashian-Paris Hilton's friendship: Are the two still good friends?

What happened between Nick Carter and Paris Hilton?

Source: @America66875169 (Twitter)

In 2004, the Backstreet Boys singer was the subject of rumours claiming that he had physically abused his ex-girlfriend Paris Hilton. The accusations started to surface after photographers noticed bruises on Hilton one week after she had broken up with Carter. Hilton neither spoke about what haad caused her injuries nor filed any charges against Carter.

However, in a 2004 interview given to People Magazine, Nick Carter claimed that he had never abused Paris Hilton. The singer candidly added that Hilton had been a bad influence on him throughout their relationship.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.